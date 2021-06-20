COD Mobile might be planning to release Call of Duty Ghosts in Season 5

COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is live and has around over a week left before Season 5 takes over. However, with Season 5 around the corner, there are tons of leaks that dataminers have dug up. They provide a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of COD Mobile.

The most popular leak is about the theme of the upcoming season, and by the looks of it, COD Mobile players can expect Call of Duty Ghosts to be the primary theme for Season 5.

Call of Duty Ghosts was first released in 2013 and was developed by Infinity Ward. The title was extremely popular back in the day, and the operators from that title are still favorites among the most veteran Call of Duty players. Therefore, the inclusion of Ghosts in COD Mobile is definitely an exciting moment to look forward to.

Leaked Battle Pass and roadmap/ Screenshot via YouTube@Gamer's Spot

The leaks also give out hope that players can expect these major Ghosts characters to be part of next season's Battle Pass. Here are all the characters players can expect in the Battle Pass:

Logan Walker in Call of Duty Ghosts/ Image via Pinterest

Thomas Merrick

David Walker

Keegan Russ

Logan Walker

All the leaks and rumors point towards a Call of Duty Ghosts theme next season. Even the next legendary character that is supposed to come in the game is Ghost Dogman. This further points to the fact that COD Mobile players can expect Ghosts next season.

More intel on COD Mobile Season 5

The Chinese version of COD Mobile has added weapon inspection to the game. Global players can expect this to be added to the game soon. There will be no test server for Season 5, but according to COD Mobile sub-reddit comments there might be one for Season 6, which will contain a huge in-game update.

With just over a week left to go, players can expect more Season 5 leaks to come out soon.

