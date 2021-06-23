COD Mobile Season 4: Best gun combinations

Players have a plethora of gun combinations to choose from in COD Mobile season 4. With each combination possessing various attributes and perks, players are spoiled for choice.

Activision's fourth season of COD Mobile, called Spurned & Burned was released on 26th May 2021, this time with a Wild West theme. The game contains great new features such as Clan Wars, Battle Pass, a new map, updated Multiplayer Mode and many more.

The game has even made modifications to various weapons and their types. Several LMGs in the game shine at long range but are less usable at close-to-medium range.

It is a delight to see improvements being made to the game, but there is one significant disadvantage to all these updates. Players will now find that changes need to be made to their previously trusted loadouts as they no longer pack the same punch as they did before.

Best gun combinations to use in COD Mobile Season 4

#1 AS VAL Double Edge + Striker

The vertical recoil of AS VAL can be minimized with the rear grip. Players can utilize their vertical recoil to obtain damaged multipliers and land headshots. With its deadly hip-fire accuracy and headshot damage, it is a great choice.

Strikers will surely wreak havoc on the battlefield with the powerful loadout equipped with all the best attachments.

#2 KRM-262 + PP19 Bizon

KRM-262 is an excellent choice when it comes to shotguns. It has a short spread and sufficient range. At close-to-medium range, the shotgun has exceptional one-shot potential.

In the last season, the PP19 Bizon was introduced and is one of the best SMGs in the game. The magazine size of PP19 Bizon is of great advantage as it doubles as an LMG as well. During the game, it provides players with mobility and agility.

#3 QQ9 Sirgun + Echo

Players who can master the QQ9 Sigrun can excel in battle in a more effective way. On COD Mobile, the gun is blazing fast, and if equipped with a no stock and a rear grip, it can fire in all ranges.

The Echo is ideal for players who engage in close-quarter fights quite often. It is a self-loading shotgun with a high damage rate.

#4 AK-47 + Locus

Within the COD Mobile community, the AK-47 has always been admired and is still one of the best guns in the game.

AK-47 is exceptional at producing deadly blows to enemies and is now enhanced with more damage at greater ranges. For every COD Mobile player's loadout, this is a must-have weapon.

For sharpshooters, a Locus Sniper rifle would be ideal as it has a high damage output and is extremely accurate. For COD Mobile, this weapon was added to the original Season 2 update and has been dominating the battlefield till date.

#5 M4 LMG + QXR

In Season 4, light-machine guns have seen the most radical changes. Under this class, all of the weapons have undergone drastic modifications and improvements. But selecting the best one isn't that easy as there is a large variety to choose from. Currently, the M4 LMG seems to be the go-to option in this class.

This gun can complement other weapons as well. It has undergone several changes that make it much more useful at close and medium ranges.

In the latest season of COD mobile, sub-machine guns provide increased mobility and make them the best weapon option for a run-and-gun style. At longer ranges, they provide improved accuracy.

The QXR SMG has undergone multiple changes, making it a good SMG option for players and is currently a fan-favourite.

Edited by Allan Mathew