How to get Melee Master medal in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has a lot of medals that it awards players for various achievements across different modes. Players can earn various rewards by simply unlocking these medals and completing challenges in the 'Events' section of the game.

One of the most talked about medals in Season 4 is the Melee Master medal. The reason why it became a talking point was because of the new melee weapon in the game, the Sickle. To unlock this new melee weapon, COD Mobile players need to achieve a Melee Master medal.

The unfortunate part about this medal is that it is available only in Battle Royale mode. COD Mobile players rarely use melee in Battle Royale, as it is not a viable weapon. Unlike multiplayers, BR players do not die from a single swipe of any melee weapon. Multiple strikes are needed and that can be risky, as the enemy might easily retaliate.

However, to complete the challenge and acquire the new sickle, it is imperative that players earn the Melee Master medal.

New Sickle melee in COD Mobile

Melee Master medal in COD Mobile Battle Royale

The objective to earn this medal is straightforward. All players need to do is get four kills with a melee weapon in a single Battle Royale match.

The best way to do this is to play a solo match on the Classic map: Isolated. All players need to do is drop into a decent spot and avoid the hottest drops on the map. Dropping into the Floating platform is not advised as most real players go there for the best loot early in the match.

This challenge is most easily completed against bots. There are plenty of bots in solo matches and all players need to do is take a vehicle and find four bots and melee kill them. The best melee to take into the match is the axe as it has the most range, and therefore, is much easier to control from a safe distance.

Getting four kills with a melee in a single match will unlock the medal and the Sickle for players who would like to add it to their inventory.

