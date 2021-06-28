COD Mobile Season 5: K9 gameplay and other details revealed

There are just a few hours left until the official launch of COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water. The developers have finally unveiled the official gameplay of the K9 unit. In addition, the much-awaited Operator Skill has also arrived in-game today after the Season 5 Battle Pass went live.

Players can procure the K9 unit through Battle Pass, and after procuring one, they can equip them in their MP mode loadouts. The looks and gameplay of the K9 unit are highly similar to the current Clown BR Class.

Everything about the K9 unit in COD Mobile Season 5

The deadliest military dog is available in the Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The developers teased the K9 unit during the Season 4 weapon balance change of the Clown BR class, where dogs replaced zombies. Other leaks by various data miners also pointed at the arrival of the military dog in the Multiplayer mode of COD Mobile.

Finally, the developers have revealed the gameplay of the new skill.

As the K9 unit is an operator skill, it can be equipped in the MP mode's loadout menu. The military dog will take some time to charge up, and after the skill is fully charged, gamers can unleash the beast on enemies.

The K9 unit will sniff its way to an opponent and bite them to death.

How to procure a K9 unit in COD Mobile?

Like every other addition, players have to grind hard to procure the K9 unit in COD Mobile. The new skill is available at tier 14 in the new Battle Pass, which went live earlier today for the new season.

So, gamers can start grinding in either the MP or BR modes to gain Battle Pass XP and unlock the dog.

The new season is launching tomorrow, and players have just a few hours to complete their unfinished "Seasonal challenges." So, they can pursue the incomplete in-game missions while ranking up in Season 5 Battle Pass for the new Operator Skill.

