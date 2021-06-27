COD Mobile Season 5 to introduce "Gung-Ho," a new perk for combat advantages

Perks are an essential aspect of Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile. They enhance operators' abilities like movement, stealth, ammo collection, skill recharge and many more. Hence, players can avail themselves of a tactical edge over the opponent with good perks.

Excluding weapon perks, each loadout can be equipped with three perks at a time from three categories: red, blue, and green. Players use specific perk combinations to their advantage in COD Mobile Multiplayer mode.

Keep in mind that this significant tactical aspect of MP Mode is that developers keep making changes and additions to the perks every season. The upcoming season also brings a new green perk, Gung-Ho. This article will share every detail about the new perk addition.

Everything about 'Gung-Ho' green perk addition in COD Mobile Season 5

Developers made a formal announcement regarding the perk addition yesterday. COD Mobile also revealed that the new perk will be available through the COD Mobile event in Season 5. Much like previous perk additions, the upcoming perk event will feature tactical-oriented missions.

⚡👊 Reloading and using your tactical weapons won't slow you down with this perk



➕💥 New perk, Gung-Ho obtainable through a seasonal challenge in the next season! pic.twitter.com/QP2oATrg2q — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2021

What are the abilities of Gung-Ho?

Gung-Ho's in-game description (Image via Activision)

The new green perk addition will focus on the operator's movement while sprinting. It will aid gamers in performing in-game functions like firing without ADSing, throwing grenades and changing magazines while sprinting more efficiently without hindering speed.

This perk will be helpful for the players who love to fire while sprinting. Gung-Ho can prove to be a brilliant option for a specific Sprint-oriented combination while equipping an AR or SMG in Multiplayer mode, which includes 'Lightweight' red perk and 'Dead Silence' blue perk.

Apart from the perk addition, COD Mobile Season 5 will also welcome a new operator skill, the K9 unit, in MP Mode. The K9 unit will become available in Season 5's Battle Pass at tier 14 and will be the Multiplayer mode equivalent of the Clown Battle Royale Class.

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water is releasing on June 29th, 2021 (UTC). Players can update the app from the application stores of their respective devices.

