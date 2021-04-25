COD Mobile: Top 5 Perk combinations for Ranked MP matches in Season 3

Ranked Multiplayer matches in COD Mobile are often the most competitive in-game matches, and players sometimes give it their all to claim victory. Winning Ranked MP matches and having a great loadout is key and choosing a good loadout is often a headache for a lot of players.

Having a tactical advantage is more important than choosing a good weapon, as these advantages help in the handling of a player's skills and weapons. The in-game perks are those that players can choose to customize the performance and gameplay of their Operators in COD Mobile.

The best perk combinations are listed below so players can choose them and have improved gameplay for Ranked MP mode in COD Mobile:

Top 5 Perk combinations in COD Mobile

COD Mobile provides three slots for perks that are red, green, and blue.

Here are the best possible combinations regarding the choice of these perks in Ranked MP Mode of COD Mobile:

#1 - Agile + Vulture + High Alert (For AR and SMG loadouts)

Agile - Object mantling speed is increased, and the aim time of weapons after sprinting is reduced.

Vulture - Pick up ammo from kills equal to the magazine capacity of the current weapon.

High Alert - Player's vision pulses when enemies outside of the player's view see them. Mark enemies, their equipment, and their scorestreaks by aiming down player's sights.

This perk combo is best for players equipping Sub Machine Guns and Assault Rifles and helps in better aiming while charging towards the enemy. Another plus point of this combo is getting nearby opponents' locations who have spotted the player while being able to get ammo from the dead bodies.

#2 - Fast Recover + Toughness + Dead silence (For Sniper loadouts)

Fast Recover - Increase HP recovery rate by 35%.

Toughness - Flinch when being shot is reduced by 60%.

Dead silence - Grants silent movement while walking, crouching, or going prone. Sound spread distance becomes shorter while sprinting.

For players who use Sniper Rifles, this perk combination is the best. The flinch while getting shot decreases, and Fast recovery increases the health recovery by 35%, while Dead silence can be aided to maintain stealth.

#3. Agile + Quick Fix + Dead silence (For LMG and Shotgun loadouts)

Agile - Object mantling speed is increased, and the aim time of weapons after sprinting is reduced.

Quick Fix - Gun, melee, and combat axe kills regenerate health. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration.

Dead silence - Grants silent movement while walking, crouching, or going prone. Sound spread distance becomes shorter while sprinting.

LMGs are the best weapons if players want to go berserk because of the high ammunition capacity they provide, while shotguns provide easy one-shot kills in COD Mobile.

The given combo helps players with better aim and ensures the regeneration of health after kills along with stealthiness aided by Dead silence.

#4 - Flak Jacket + Hard Wired + Demo Expert (For grenades and explosives)

Flak Jacket - Explosive damage is reduced by 35%. Throwing back grenade resets time. Reduces the continuous damage from Molotov Cocktail and Thermite.

Hard Wired - Become immune to Counter-UAVs and EMP Grenades and no longer trigger Trip Mines. Enemy Tracker perks are also reduced.

Demo Expert - Increases the damage by 25%.

Explosives are really important weapons for BR mode or MP mode at close range only if players know how to use them properly. The players who want to use explosives more effectively may seek the help of this perk combo as it helps with the reduction of damage from grenades while increasing the damage that the enemy face by 25%.

Hard Wired further immunizes players from Counter-UAVs and EMP Grenades, while they can no longer trigger Trip Mines. The effectiveness of the enemy tracker perk is also reduced.

#5 - Tactician + Cold Blooded + Hardline (For scorestreaks)

Tactician - Spawn with an extra piece of tactical equipment.

Cold Blooded - Enemy AI-controlled Scorestreaks cannot target players. Does not affect manually-controlled Scorestreaks.

Hardline - Increases points earned from killing enemies by 25%.

For scorestreak fans, this combo is the best as it provides players with scorestreaks quickly while also affecting the enemy's AI. Tactician perk provides an extra piece of tactical equipment after each spawn.

