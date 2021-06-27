COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Weapon nerfs and buffs suggest a meta shift

COD Mobile Season 5 is just two days away and a huge content drop is coming to the game with an entirely new Battle Pass, new characters, weapons and many more. Season 4 of COD Mobile saw the rise of the sub-machine gun category, with the QXR and PP19 Bizon ruling the multiplayer show all over.

However, according to the new patch notes in the Garena server, both the QXR and the PP19 Bizon are going to get nerfed in the upcoming season. This is probably for the better, as players might be relieved to know they can use a different weapon to counter fast firing SMGs that are also broken in range.

With the meta being nerfed, other weapons are going to see new buffs that might make them more viable in the next season of COD Mobile. Below are all the buffs and nerfs players are going to see next season. The patch notes are translated from Korean so there might be some difference between the two.

COD Mobile Season 5 nerfs and buffs

When PP19 is equipped without attachment, the damage range is reduced.

Reduced damage range when equipped with PP19 with monolithic suppressor or OWC marksman barrel.

Damage is reduced when QXR is equipped without attachment.

The chest damage factor increases when QXR is equipped without attachments.

When QXR is mounted without attachment, bullet spread is slightly increased.

When QXR is equipped with Enhanced Bolt perk, the chest damage factor is reduced.

Slightly increases vertical recoil when QXR is equipped with Enhanced Bolt.

Reduced damage range when equipped with QXR with Monolithic Suppresor or OWC Marksman Barrel.

When ASM10 is equipped without attachment, the damage range is slightly increased.

Aim Down Sight time is reduced when ASM10 is equipped with OWC Ranger or OWC Marksman Barrel.

When Locus is equipped with OWC Skeleton Stock, the ADS time is slightly increased.

Reduced ADS time when AGR556 is equipped with MIP Extended Light Barrel, OWC Marksman Barrel or RTC Steady Stock.

Hawk X3 HP is slightly reduced.

Hawk X3 accuracy decreases when shooting continuously.

Fixed a bug where player vision could go through walls in certain locations in Tunisia.

These patch notes confirm that both the PP19 and the QXR are getting nerfed and ASM10 and the AGR556 will come forward as more viable weapons. Only the Locus buff has been mentioned among the snipers, so players can expect to see more dark scopes in COD Mobile multiplayer.

