5 best assault rifles (AR) in COD Mobile Season 5

In COD Mobile, many players prefer assault rifles due to their versatility over different ranges. However, it becomes tricky to choose from a wide range of guns. Some weapons provide significant damage and are fire rate efficient, while others possess great control and stability.

For beginners, factors like recoil, firing rate, mobility, content, damage, and accuracy are essential. They should be remembered while choosing an ideal weapon in either the Multiplayer or Battle Royale modes.

This article discusses the top five assault rifles that new players should use in COD Mobile Season 5.

Best ARs in COD Mobile Season 5

5) Man-O-War

The Man-O-War offers a great damage but with a slow fire rate (Image via Activision)

The Man-O-War is a brilliant choice for long-range and mid-range battles, but it is a liability in close-range combats due to the fire rate.

With a damage rating of 52, Man-O-War is best-suited for the BR mode because there are many better options available with a better fire rate in the MP mode.

4) ASM10

The ASM10 is a decent AR choice for the MP mode (Image via Activision)

The ASM10 has received a slight buff in Season 5 with the ADS movement, which has made this gun a better AR option, especially for the MP mode.

In the BR mode, this firearm should be ignored due to the low magazine capacity it provides. So, gamers need an extended weapon mod if they come across this gun in BR.

3) AK-47

The AK-47 has been a good AR option since the beginning (Image via Activision)

The AK-47 has been one of the top guns in COD Mobile since its inception, and the reason is its performance in both MP and BR modes. Players can customize the AK-47 in the former as per their gameplay, while in the BR mode, this is an excellent gun for medium-range fights.

However, it offers a high-level recoil, which can be disadvantageous in the Battle Royale mode. Apart from recoil, this weapon provides a low fire rate and can be overlooked for close-range battles in this mode, where players can go for better options.

2) BK57

The BK57 is an underdog in the AR class (Image via Activision)

In COD Mobile, the BK57 can be considered one of the underdogs due to its low popularity among the fans, but this AR gun is a brilliant addition to anyone's loadout.

It offers decent damage, a reasonable fire rate, good mobility, average control, and accuracy, making it one of the most stable options in either mode.

1) AS VAL

The AS VAL is the best AR in COD Mobile at the moment (Image via Activision)

When the AS VAL was introduced in COD Mobile Season 2, it was considered an uncontrollable weapon. After a few optimizations, it has become an absolute beast.

This gun can be considered the best AR available due to the weapon stats it boasts.

With excellent mobility, the AS VAL has a brilliant fire rate, like SMGs. The range and accuracy are a little less, but this AR is a more controlled weapon than many other options.

The damage rating of 43 sometimes proves too good for the opponents in the MP and BR modes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

