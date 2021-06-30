5 best SMGs for beginners in COD Mobile Season 5

Sub-machine guns in COD Mobile sometimes prove to be more beneficial than any other weapon class. Most SMGs often prove deadlier due to their minimal recoil and high fire rates. A player with a good skill set should always wield an SMG, be it in Multiplayer or Battle Royale mode.

However, for beginners, these quick-fire weapons can become a liability. They must consider the weapon's damage infliction, controllability, range, mobility and magazine capacity before equipping one. So, it is not easy for anyone to choose the best gun out of the 14 SMGs in COD Mobile.

Here are the five best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 5:

Best Sub-machine guns (SMGs) in COD Mobile Season 5

Pharo

Pharo (Image via Activision)

The Pharo is a four-round burst mode SMG in COD Mobile with excellent damage and fire rate, but the mobility makes the gun deadly for close-range fights and a poor choice for long-range skirmishes.

Players can further use the gunsmith to enhance the range and control, but it won't change drastically. So, gamers will need to practice a little with the Pharo to get used to the weapon's controls.

QQ9

QQ9 (Image via Activision)

QQ9 has been a fan-favourite COD Mobile SMG for many seasons due to its meta status. It is a go-to SMG for players with high skill but can be a wrong choice for beginners.

However, gunsmith optimizations can resolve the uncontrollability issue with suitable attachments. Nevertheless, QQ9 is the best weapon choice to melt enemies at a closer range in either mode of COD Mobile.

Also read: 5 best assault rifles (AR) in COD Mobile Season 5

GKS

GKS (Image via Activision)

The GKS is one of the more stable guns in the SMG class and is a brilliant option for either mode. It can prove a wrong choice due to low mag capacity, however. Beginners should avoid this SMG while fighting with multiple enemies.

Razorback

Razorback (Image via Activision)

The Razorback is one of the slowest Sub-machine guns in COD Mobile. Still, even with a relatively slower fire rate, the Razorback is an excellent option for beginners due to the accuracy and control it offers.

Although the SMG is not fit for long-range combat, players can tweak it in the gunsmith for both BR and MP mode. So, the overall stats of Razorback makes it an AR equivalent from the SMG class.

PP19 Bizon

The PP19 Bizon has received a nerf in COD Mobile Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The LMG-equivalent of the SMG class boasts more control over a relatively long-range compared to other SMGs. PP19 Bizon's excellent mobility makes it a suitable weapon for close range too.

Although the gun has seen a nerf in COD Mobile Season 5, PP19 Bizon remains a superior gun in its category. The SMG's overall stats make the gun a must-have for beginners.

Also read: How to get free CP (COD Points) in COD Mobile Season 5

Edited by Nikhil Vinod