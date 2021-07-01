COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 2 starts on July 1

The COD Mobile World Championship is back with its second edition and the tournament is underway. Stage 1 began last month on June 3rd.

All players were allowed to register and participate through four weekends in Stage 1. There were various rewards, including four epic blueprints and an epic Manta Ray character skin. The character skin can only be unlocked if the player has played all ten matches every weekend.

To qualify for Stage 2 players needed to score 60 points in ten games. The number of points earned per win depends on the ranked tier of the player. Legendary being the highest, the players in that lobby got 18 points per win and therefore needed to win just 4 games to qualify.

It is now time for Stage 2 and players who qualified via Stage 1 can start registering and playing to try and grab a place in Stage 3. Stage 2 is team based and players need to form teams of 5 or 6 to play during the entire stage. Stage 2 of the COD Mobile Championship will last from 1st July, 2021 to 11th July, 2021.

Rules for Stage 2 of COD Mobile Championship 2021

There are a few things that players need to keep in mind before registering for Stage 2.

All the players in a team are required to have qualified for Stage 2 via Stage 1 qualifiers.

Teams cannot be changed once registered, so it is best to keep a substitute player so that that there is always someone to fill in.

A total of 30 ranked matches need to played from July 1st to July 11th. There is no cap on the number of matches to be played in a day. All the team has to do is finish a total of 30 ranked matches in the aforementioned period.

The points will be calculated according to the average rank tier of the team.

To qualify for Stage 3, a team needs to finish in the top 256 of their region. If players cannot find players for their team, they can visit the official Discord server of COD Mobile and find players who suit their requirements.

