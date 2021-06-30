COD Mobile Season 5: How to redeem codes to get free rewards

COD Mobile Season 4 is coming to an end. This season, players witnessed the Wild West theme play out in the game. The season has introduced many crisp new features, but with the season drawing to a close, players were asking what will be next for COD Mobile.

Activision had already started teasing the new season a while ago. COD Mobile Season 5 is called Deep Water and will bring various new weapons and map changes. Season 5 has the perfect summer theme as it revolves around the ocean and underwater.

Season 5: In Deep Water Roadmap #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/0nj9MfN0rk — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) June 28, 2021

The new season will also bring a fresh new Battle Pass and other limited-time missions and challenges. The developers have been rewarding loyal players and fans of the game.

One such method used by COD Mobile developers is to give out Redeem Codes to players. Players can get free weapon skins or other cool items via these Redeem Codes.

How to redeem codes in COD Mobile?

The developers recently announced a new redeem code for COD Mobile players. Players can use the code below to obtain new skins.

Redeem Code: SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

Also read: 5 Best Sniper rifles in COD Mobile Season 4

Official redemption center page of COD Mobile (Image Credits: www.callofduty.com/redemption)

Players can easily follow these steps to redeem codes in COD Mobile.

Fire up the Call of Duty Mobile game and navigate to the profile section. Copy the UID (user ID, which is underneath the avatar icon)

Next up, visit the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.

Paste the UID copied earlier in the first box and the redeem code in the second box.

Enter the verification code in the third box (a code present on the right).

Tap the Submit button.

Now, players need to open the in-game mailbox. The skin or the reward will be gifted to the player through the in-game email. Click on the reward and add it to the player's inventory.

Players also need to remember that the code gets automatically invalid after a few weeks. If a player gets an error after correctly entering the code, it might be that the redeem code is no longer valid.

Also read: 5 best assault rifles in COD Mobile Season 4

Edited by Srijan Sen