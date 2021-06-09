COD Mobile is one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games for Android and iOS mobile devices. The developers constantly add new features, update gameplay mechanics and items to keep players engaged and looking forward to the next update.

Last month saw the arrival of COD Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned'. Along with bringing in the a wild west theme to the game, there were a lot of other changes made as well. The developers have introduced Clan Wars to COD Mobile along with a new Battle Pass and some weapon balancing changes this season.

In COD Mobile Season 4, sniper rifles have also been optimized and some tweaks and changes have been made to the overall mechanics. Let's take a look at the 5 Best Sniper Rifles in COD Mobile Season 4.

Top 5 Sniper Rifles for the best loadout in COD Mobile Season 4

1) Locus

Locus is the best sniper rifle in Season 4 (Image via u/cactuslean Reddit)

The Locus sniper made its way to COD Mobile in Season 2 and has been a staple for many players ever since. The Locus Sniper rifle is all that a player wants from a sniper rifle. The sniper rifle is crazily accurate and delivers high damage to the opponent.

2) MK2

MK2 is the newest sniper rifle in Season 4(Image via GINX Esports TV)

The MK2 sniper rifle is the newest free weapon in COD Mobile made available for players as part of the Season 4 update. The sniper rifle was a popular weapon in the 2019 PC version of COD: Modern Warfare, due to its fast ADS (aim down sight) speed.

This allows players an excellent opportunity for quick scoping at enemies and taking them down, which is especially useful in the fast-paced environment of COD Mobile. The MK2 can be used for close-range combat as well.

3) SP-R 208

SP-R 208 offers decent mobility (Image via Call of Duty Mobile YouTube)

The SP-R 208 was introduced in Season 2 of COD Mobile. It is a marksman sniper rifle with a fair damage of 72. Each round contains 5 bullets and also offers decent mobility. This sniper rifle can take out enemies with a single head shot.

This sniper rifle can even be silenced, which further improves both the range and the damage of the weapon.

4) SKS

SKS has very high damage(Image via GINX Esports TV)

The SKS has been one of the most popular sniper rifles since Season 1. It is a semi-automatic marksmen rifle which means that players don't have to reload it after every shot.

With a moderate damage rate of 72, the SKS can be used as a sniper rifle and can be double tapped in close combat with enemies. It also has a respectable rate of fire.

5) XPR-50

XPR-50 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle (Image via Siswaku Blog)

The XPR-50 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle and comes with a long-range and moderate recoil. This sniper rifle has seen quite a lot of improvements in terms of recoil and mobility. However, this sniper rifle lags in damage and a slow fire rate can make it difficult to use in intense combat situations.

