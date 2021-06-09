5 best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile Season 4 is here, and with it is the Wild West. The new season has also brought fresh maps, modes, events, and a brand new Battle Pass along, to name a few.

COD Mobile Season 4 has made some radical weapon balance changes to the game as well. With the new season, the developers also enhanced the close-range capabilities of sub-machine guns, aka SMGs, with improved mobility and damage.

In this article, players will learn about the five best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 4 post all the weapon rebalancing updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which are the best SMGs in COD Mobile as of June 2021

1) QXR

The QXR is the best SMG in COD Mobile (Image via u/DogJuice27 Reddit)

The QXR SMG has been the go-to SMG for players for some time now. The weapon has even experienced many changes that are for the better, making it suitable for various combat areas in the game.

2) PP19 Bizon

PP19 Bizon is an overall balanced SMG (Image via u/Mister_Clox Reddit)

PP19 Bizon made its way into COD Mobile in Season 3 and is one of the most reliable SMGs in the game. The main advantage of owning a PP19 Bizon, or even why players should consider having it in their loadout, is its magazine size, as it substitutes as an LMG as well. It also offers players mobility and agility during the game.

3) QQ9

The QQ9 is a mid to long-range weapon (Image via u/jared_lenox Reddit)

The QQ9 is a fully automatic SMG that comes with high damage, a fast fire rate, good accuracy, and reasonable recoil. When it comes to close or medium range, the QQ9 is the one players should prefer. The gun's high damage combined with an insane fire rate will surely let players get even those close-quarter kills.

4) MSMC

MSMC is another great SMG in COD Mobile (Image via Kavo Gaming)

Although the QXR is the best SMG in COD Mobile Season 4, players who know their way around will surely love the MSMC. It is another fully automatic SMG, and with the current balance update, the gun can be a suitable choice for players. The weapon has a high fire rate and very good accuracy, making it excellent for close-range for a quick kill or two.

5) HG40

HG40 is a mediocre SMG (Image via Kavo Gaming)

The last one on this list is HG40. The HG40 has undergone some changes in Season 4. It is an automatic SMG that has a medium recoil and a medium rate of fire, making this a decent weapon in COD Mobile Season 4.

