How to unlock Gung-Ho perk in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has launched a new perk with the new naval-themed season. This perk has long been teased and has finally arrived in the game. However, there is a slight grind required before players can equip it in their loadouts.

Season 5 of COD Mobile brought a huge content drop that added new weapons, maps and cosmetics to the game. There are new Operators in the game that players can equip as soon as they unlock them from the premium Battle Pass.

The new assault rifle CR 56 AMAX can also be unlocked from the Battle Pass. The base version is free and is available at tier 21 and an epic blueprint at tier 50 of the premium Battle pass.

However, the Gung-Ho perk is the new sensation of the hour in COD Mobile. Call of Duty veterans are not new to this perk and many a time it has been called broken for respawn multiplayer matches.

Gung-Ho allows a player to hip-fire, throw grenades or tacticals and reload while sprinting. While it does not sound like anything extraordinary, this perk can create massive effects on weapons that are predominantly made for hip-fire.

Automatic shotguns like Echo and Striker will keep on spamming shots in hip-fire mode and reload at the same time. Therefore, this makes clearing out hills in Hardpoint or flags in Domination very simple.

Challenges to complete and unlock Gung-Ho in COD Mobile

Head on to Seasonal Events in the Events menu and the second challenge to complete is Gung-Ho.

Below are all the challenges players need to complete to acquire the new green perk in COD Mobile. The tasks are very simple and the grind should not take more than an hour to complete.

Gunh-Ho challenge in COD Mobile/ Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Kill 15 enemies in any mode

Throw 10 Flashbang Grenades in any mode

Fire 1500 Bullets in MP matches

Kill 15 enemies with headshots in MP matches

Kill 25 enemies with Lightweight and Alert perk equipped (unlocks Gung-Ho)

Win 3 MP matches with the Lightweight and Gung-Ho perk equipped (unlocks Cordite Cut Wave)

Complete the above challenges to unlock Gung-Ho and have a blast hip-firing with improved speed. Melee is also easier with Gung-Ho as the character does not slow down on impact or swing.

