5 best AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 5

AK-47 is one of the most potent weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
AK-47 is one of the most potent weapons in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Ashim
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 2021-07-01T17:29:43+05:30

AK-47 in COD Mobile has been a primary weapon choice for various players. The popular Assault Rifle is one of the most versatile weapons because of the variety in its gunsmith. Players can use AK-47 to melt the enemies at short ranges and earn longshots by turning it into a Sniper-equivalent.

However, the amount and variety of equipment in AK-47's gunsmith often induce dilemmas among the COD Mobile fans. A proper gunsmith loadout should be based upon the individual's gameplay strategy. Hence, gamers should keep factors like stealth, cover, support, and attack in mind while choosing a loadout.

Best AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 5

5) Loadout for aggressive Close-range strategy

For aggressive approach in close-range (Image via Activision)
For aggressive approach in close-range (Image via Activision)
  • Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake
  • Stock: No stock
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Ammunition: 5.45 Caliber Ammo
  • Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short)

This loadout setting will help enhance the mobility and fire rate of the weapon with a decrease in accuracy, control, damage, and range. High fire rate and weapon mobility will ensure high performance in short-range fights where accuracy does not matter. Hence, this is the best setting for close-range aggressive gameplay.

4) Loadout for Close-range balanced approach

For a balanced gameplay strategy in short-range (Image via Activision)
For a balanced gameplay strategy in short-range (Image via Activision)
  • Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard
  • Stock: YKM Light Stock
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B
  • Underbarrel: operator Foregrip

Close-range combat is a mix of attack and defense, with different teammates playing different roles. So, the players who play a supportive role and take calculative risks should go for this loadout. Mobility and accuracy are evenly balanced for close-range while the control has been enhanced.

3) Loadout for a mid-range aggressive strategy

For medium-range aggressive approach (Image via Activision)
For medium-range aggressive approach (Image via Activision)
  • Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel
  • Stock: YKM Light Stock
  • Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 5
  • Ammunition: Large Extended Mag A
  • Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Sometimes players have to finish off approaching enemies before they can attack. This aggressive style build will help the players fend off their opponents in mid-range and close-range fights of COD Mobile. AK-47's mobility will take a dent, but the accuracy and control will be increased to adapt over medium-range.

2) Loadout for Mid-range balanced approach

For mid-range balanced strategy (Image via Activision)
For mid-range balanced strategy (Image via Activision)
  • Barrel: OWC Marksman
  • Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock
  • Scope: Tactical Scope
  • Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Players can use this loadout setting to become a secondary partner to their allies. This loadout setting is best for providing support and cover while also scoring individual kills. Players can also use this AK-47 blueprint as a secondary weapon in BR mode of COD Mobile for medium-range skirmishes.

1) Loadout for long-range and mid-range campers (Stealth)

For long-range defensive approach (Image via Activision)
For long-range defensive approach (Image via Activision)
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Stock: MIP Strike Stock
  • Barrel: OWC Ranger
  • Scope: 3X Tactical Scope 3
  • Perk: FMJ

This gunsmith build can turn the AK-47 into an amalgamation of a Sniper and an AR due to enhanced range and accuracy. Players can use this setting to easily camp on an MP map like a crossfire with various camping spots. The increased accuracy and control ensures that players hit most of their targeted opponents.

Edited by Srijan Sen
