Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, prize pool distribution revealed

The playoffs of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Call of Duty Mobile Aces concluded yesterday. The top 32 teams in the country (16 from All-Star Aces and 16 from Final Challengers) competed in a single-elimination, best-of-five format.

Playoff Results (Round 2) of the Call of Duty Mobile Aces

Godlike Esports vs Hexagon Esports:- 3-0

vs Hexagon Esports:- 3-0 Initiative Zyme vs Lazy Gen :- 0-3

:- 0-3 True Rippers vs Rage Esports:- 3-0

vs Rage Esports:- 3-0 Team Wolfpack vs Force1Esports :- 0-3

:- 0-3 Team IND vs F5 Esports:- 3-0

vs F5 Esports:- 3-0 Icarus vs Intent to Kill:- 3-1

vs Intent to Kill:- 3-1 Team Vitality vs Revanent Outrage:- 3-0

vs Revanent Outrage:- 3-0 7 SEA Esports vs FenrirXHW:- 3-0

The top eight teams have qualified for the grand finals, scheduled for July 9-11.

Teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the Call of Duty Mobile Aces

Call of Duty: Mobile Aces Grand Finals teams( credits: Jio Games YouTube channel)

1. Godlike Esports

2. Insidious Esports (Team IND)

3. Team Vitality

4. Force1 Esports

5. 7 SEA Esports

6. True Rippers Esports

7. The Lazy Gen

8. Icarus

In the grand finals, eight top teams will participate in the double-elimination round for the ultimate title and massive prize pool.

Godlike will battle against The Lazy Gen while Team Vitality will compete against 7 SEA Esports. Fan-favorite Team Insidious will face off against underdog Icarus while Force1 will face True Rippers.

Prize pool distribution of the Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals

The Grand Final boasts a massive prize pool of ₹15,00,000.

1st place - Winners - ₹6,50,000

2nd place - 1st runner-up - ₹4,25,000

3rd place - 2nd runner-up - ₹2,75,000

4th place - ₹1,50,000

This year's Grand Finals will be a treat to watch since there will be a true combination of amateur and seasoned teams. Godlike Esports, winner of stage one (All-star aces), will attempt to repeat their performance in the finals.

Meanwhile, Team Vitality, who went on to lead stage 2 of the CODM World Championship, will provide tough competition. However, fan-favorite Team IND can never be written off the table.

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals will be streamed on Jio Games' YouTube channel.

