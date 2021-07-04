COD Mobile Legendary Ghost and secondary shotgun lucky draw entirely revealed

COD Mobile players are currently engaging in the grind fest that Season 5 launch has brought with it. With the World Championships going on alongside Clan Wars and various Seasonal and Featured Events, there are various reasons to play the game and earn multiple free rewards.

Furthermore, COD Mobile released a sneak peak into the upcoming legendary character. Since the season reset happened, players have alternatively received a mythic weapon and a legendary character every season. With the mythic Holger- 26 coming out in Season 4, this time it is going to be a new Legendary character. The community is already aware of the Legendary Ghost coming out this season. COD Mobile posted an official teaser for the character last month.

Now leaks have come out to showcase all the items players can expect from the draw. There are also leaks of the new legendary secondary weapon that players will be able to unlock later this season on COD Mobile.

Upcoming Omnipotent Draw in COD Mobile leaks and gameplay footage

The upcoming legendary Ghost draw will be called the Omnipotent Draw, as the leaks suggest. As per usual, there will be 10 different items that players can unlock by spending COD points. Here is a list of all the items players can expect in the Omnipotent draw:

Folding Knife- Comeback

Parachute- Comeback

Tank- Comeback

Backpack 3- Comeback

Calling Card- On Patrol

Charm- Metallic Ghost

M4- Vengeance

Emote- Put on a Show

Shorty- Last Resort

Ghsot- Retribution

All items will sport exclusive Ghosts spray paint art that veteran Call of Duty players and Ghosts lovers will definitely appreciate. Shorty is the upcoming new secondary weapon and the legendary Shorty will have an exclusive kill effect and custom geometry. Free-to-play players can however unlock the base version of the weapon after grinding out the Seasonal event when it launches with the Omnipotent draw.

The release date for this draw is yet to be announced, but players can expect it to launch next week or the one after.

