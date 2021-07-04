COD Mobile leaks suggest new upcoming multiplayer mode, Ground Wars

COD Mobile Season 5 is barely underway and there are a number of leaks coming out that suggest how the season will progress. While there are World Championship games to look forward to, not all players care about competitive matches.

It has also been a long time since a new multiplayer mode was added to the game. A few of the most recent ones are Attack of the Undead, Grind and Headquarters. All these game modes are from previous Call of Duty titles. Headquarters was a ranked mode back in the day and is a favorite among most Call of Duty players.

This season might introduce a new mode called Ground Wars. Many players anticipated this would come after COD Mobile announced the launch of Aniyah Incursion.

3️⃣❗ Not 2... but 3 new maps for Season 5!



🗺 New to #CODMobile but familiar to COD veterans, comes Aniyah Incursion!



🔜 Coming to CODM as a part of the new season launching early next week! pic.twitter.com/DhFAwbbGOT — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 26, 2021

Aniyah Incursion is a huge map and not in the usual three lane multiplayer format. There are a lot of vantage points and power positions.

Ground Wars is already out in COD Mobile China

Ground Wars is a reality as it has already been launched in the Chinese version of COD Mobile. This mode is completely chaotic and great for grinding camos. Ground Wars can be played in a lot of different modes, the most popular ones being Domination and Team Deathmatch.

To understand exactly what Ground Wars will exactly constitute, think of it as 10 v 10 domination with 5 flags to capture instead of 3 and players can use vehicles. This is one of the first multiplayer modes to have vehicular combat, and now it is coming to COD Mobile. Watch the gameplay from the Chinese version below.

Expect a lot of YouTubers to hop into Ground War matches to get easy nukes. Popular COD Mobile YouTuber Luke Fergie must be delighted to learn that Ground Wars is coming to the game, as this mode might be his chance to get triple nukes in a single match.

A release date for this mode is not known at the moment, however COD Mobile has already announced that Aniyah Incursion is coming to the game this season, which means players could see the mode with the launch of the new map.

Edited by Gautham Balaji