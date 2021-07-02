COD Mobile: This Cordite loadout will replace the PP19 Bizon

COD Mobile players are constantly in search of meta weapons in the game. With the recent meta shift, the QXR and the PP19 Bizon have become a bit difficult to use. The base damage of the weapons were reduced, therefore increasing the time to kill to the extent that it will not be able to counter the ARs in the game.

There are a lot of other weapons in the game that players can try out to see if they dominate the multiplayer meta. However, a unique SMG is on its way to take over. Quite a few players have already pointed this weapon out and ranked it among the top 5 in COD Mobile in Season 4.

Also Read: COD Mobile buffs the Locus and releases pay-to-win skin

This loadout is the upcoming meta in COD Mobile

Cordite is the weapon on the spot here. Cordite was released way back in 2020 and it was extremely popular because of its unique ironsight and low recoil. Unknown to many, the weapon received a fire-rate buff that has dropped it time-to-kill drastically.

Another great feature of the Cordite is its magazine size. This is why it is comparable to the PP19 Bizon. Both Bizon and Cordite sport huge magazine sizes that are extremely viable in making those close combat multiple kills. The base damage of an SMG is already lower than an AR and the extra bullets in the magazine help to secure long distance kills.

The bullet drop off is similar to Bizon. The fire-rate is higher, granting an extra kick to the weapon that can easily be neutralized with the right attachments.

The loadout below will do a great job of replacing the PP19 Bizon and provide players with a similar dynamic performance.

This Cordite loadout is going to be a meta in Season 4/ Image via COD Mobile

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Stock- MIP Strike Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 80 Round Extended Magazine

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

This loadout can be used in all modes but will be best for respawns.

Disclaimer: This article provides the opinions of the author.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod