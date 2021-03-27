COD Mobile has a bright future in India, and provides fresh opportunities for the next generation of esports talent: Parth "Minho" Rane, IGL for GodLike

Sustaining one's position as a top-tier competitive COD Mobile player, while balancing academics and personal life, is no mean feat.

Almost every professional player from India is familiar with this lifestyle, but not everyone can be as dedicated and consistent as Parth "Minho" Rane.

The 21-year-old youngster from India is the IGL(in-game-leader) for GodLike's COD Mobile MP roster. His commitment and perseverance over the years have earned him many titles, and the success has not made him complacent in any way.

Minho is popularly recognized for his composed and calculated gameplay in the professional COD Mobile circuit. As a pro player, Minho experiences triumphs and disasters quite often, but he has learned how to treat both situations just the same.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Dipanjan Dey, Minho opens up about life, COD Mobile, and everything in-between.

In conversation with COD Mobile superstar Parth "Minho" Rane from GodLike's MP roster

GodLike announced their official COD Mobile MP roster back in October 2020, with Minho leading the team.

In 2021, GodLike has become one of the most formidable teams in the COD Mobile circuit. They have won four out of their last five tournaments and were crowned champions in the COD Mobile India Cup - Open.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q) First and foremost, congratulations on winning the COD Mobile India Cup and the Higin CODM Minor. Give us an origin story? Tell our readers a bit about yourself and the journey that led you to the path of becoming a COD Mobile pro?

A) I started playing COD Mobile with my friends from the beta itself for fun. Later, when the global version was released, I started playing competitively with a clan called TeamNasty, and later, after a month or two, went back to my old clan, AeX (aesthetic X), as a substitute.

After 3-4 months of grinding at AeX, I joined I2K, which got picked up by Trinity. And then, the team got picked by GodLike.

The lineup has been the same since Trinity Gaming and that's our strongest point. The synergy and communication we have is our best tactic right now.

Q) With the ongoing Frontier Cup what is your approach this time around? Do you think that this season's weapon's meta is going to be decisive in the upcoming tournaments?

A) For the Frontier Cup we are just focusing on our gunfight, because we have an advantage when it comes to 1v1 gunfights. So we made our strategies and plans focusing on gunfights.

In the meta, as of now, QQ9 is overpowered, and using it in a close-range map changes the results of the match completely. We also decided that for the upcoming tournament, most of the competitive players should play with meta weapons to have an edge over the opponent.

Q) Going up against stalwarts like MYM, Force One, S8UL, - what goes through your mind when you see them across the field? Are you inspired to be like them, or do you want to eliminate them and build your legacy?

A) In the beginning, winning against Team Mayhem was a huge thing for us, as they were the best out there in the other region. We knew that to be the best, we were going to have to defeat the best.

It wasn't easy, as they are tough to play against, and eliminating them was the biggest challenge. I would say they are one of those teams we enjoy playing against, simply because they are so competitive and strategic.

Winning and losing are two sides of the same coin and one should never have room for complacency.

Q) Your best competitive performances as an IGL are rapidly becoming stories for the history books. Do you feel confident enough to be one of the most sought-after team leaders in the Indian CODM community?

A) There are other IGLs who are good too, and of course, I consider myself the best, one needs to have that kind of faith in their own abilities.

But, to be honest there are other IGLs like Jash "Learn" Shah, who are quite skillful. So yes, considering the performance my team gives, I feel confident enough to call myself one of the best IGLs in the COD Mobile Indian community.

Q) Besides your competitive endeavors, what are your plans for content creation and live streaming on various platforms?

A) My focus, for now, is becoming the best COD Mobile professional player in India.

Besides competitive, I want to focus on content creation, but I am bogged down with studies, as all young Indians are. I'm currently trying to figure out how to balance competitive gaming, content creation, and personal life at the same time.

It might take a while, but in the future, I'll start live streaming for sure, focusing much more on content.

Q) As a professional COD Mobile player, what are your thoughts about the current season? Most importantly, what changes would you want in the Ranked section to improve the in-game experience?

A) So last season, the meta was dominated by Assault Rifles; especially AK47, with its high damage and low recoil.

However, the current season brought back QQ9 and amped other SMGs as the meta weapons.

Personally, this is brilliant for me, as I am an SMG player at heart.

However, for Ranked Mode, I hope and pray that Activision improves the matchmaking between players.

I wish they add 120fps for Android devices because currently, it is capping at 90, and higher FPS would make competitive play much more engaging.

Q) How would you address the perpetual expensive device vs skilled-players-on-budget-phones debate in COD Mobile? Do you think a young aspiring pro-COD Mobile player should invest in a new phone or practice with what they have?

A) To be honest, it depends on the player's skill level. The device one is playing on is secondary if one knows how to hold their own in-game. Doing well against top players on a decent phone will give players enough confidence to easily grind the game.

Developing muscle memory is perhaps the most important aspect of any mobile shooter game. However, COD Mobile is a huge game that consumes a lot of space and performs better on high RAM devices. So players should make their choice accordingly.

For me, I used to play on MI Note8 before, which is not at all a good device to play COD Mobile on. But I learned how to channel my energy to play better against top-tier pro players.

In the end, what matters is how proficient you are with your aiming, movement, and game sense. Aspiring pro players should focus on those first.

Q)What would you say is the most important factor one has to consider to become a COD Mobile pro in India? Any secret tips for youngsters who aspire to become pros like you?

A) The mobile gaming scene in India is currently booming and is full of young talented players from all across the country.

In a game like COD Mobile, which is fast-paced and full of high-octane action, the most important thing is map awareness and good communication with the team.

Young Indian pros who are planning to have an esports career with COD Mobile should try mastering these aspects first.

The truth is, if a player is good enough, then the opportunities open up naturally.

Q) What are your thoughts about the recently formed Government initiatives for gaming as a course in schools and colleges, cells being set up for gaming courses. Do you think this will usher in a new generation of mechanically talented mobile gamers in India?

A) I think that's a great approach by the government to consider gaming as a course in schools and colleges. It will definitely usher in much-needed change in our community.

In my opinion, COD Mobile has a bright future in India and it provides fresh opportunities for the next generation of eSports talent.

Gamers who are essentially students of Indian COD Mobile hardly get guidance or parental support. These aspects are extremely necessary for a young player's career.

I think this initiative will change the way Indians look at eSports in general.

Q) What are the goals you want to achieve while being a part of GodLike? Do you see yourself becoming a pillar of the COD Mobile Indian community in the future?

A)GodLike in the no. 1 spot throughout the year. I want to win the upcoming World Championship with my teammates and deliver when it is needed the most. My goal is to become the best player I can be with my current teammates.

Q) Is there anything you would like to say to your COD Mobile fans and the next generation of esports talents from India?

A) Thank you for having faith in me and my team, as members of GodLike we will try our best to win everything that comes our way. Keep supporting the COD Mobile scene in India as it is still growing. Support the underdog teams and show your love for the content creators and everyone else. Together, we can make the COD Mobile community the biggest mobile gaming movement in India.