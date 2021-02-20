How to get Desperado Class in COD Mobile Battle Royale

Activision has finally introduced the much-anticipated Desperado operator class in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. It was introduced as a part of the featured challenges in Season 1.

The uniqueness of the Desperado class lies in its ability to heal a player while they are in a knocked state. This mechanic bears a cursory resemblance to the "Self Revive" feature in COD Warzone.

The Desperado class also comes with a Shield Turret which users can deploy during gunfights in the Battle Royale mode. The best thing about this Shield Turret is that it has limitless ammo to fire at enemies.

Activision uploaded a post on Twitter to welcome this new meta-changing class in COD Mobile.

Activision adds the Desperado Class in COD Mobile battle royale mode

🅰 Plan A: Drop, loot, defend, win!

🅱 Plan B (if downed): Eliminate while downed, revive, win!



☑ Complete the objectives of the Desperado event to obtain the new BR class in #CODMobile now! pic.twitter.com/wGSjLI9YPO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 19, 2021

Activision has added the Desperado class as an unlockable challenge in COD Mobile.

Players will have to complete the following challenges in the Battle Royale mode to acquire this new class:

Deal 2000 damage in Battle Royale (10)

Pick up an Epic weapon in Battle Royale five times (10)

Open Weapon Supply Boxes five times (10)

Kill ten enemies with Assualt Rifles in Battle Royale (20)

Play three BR Matches with friends (20)

Use armor plates to repair your vest is BR five times (10)

Heal 1000 points in Battle Royale (20)

Enter top 20 in Battle Royale 2 times (10)

Survive in Battle Royale for 20 mins (10)

Ride 100 meters in BR with the Snowboard (10)

Kill three enemies in Ski Town in BR Isolated (10)

Use Smoke Bomber Class in Battle Royale five times (10)

Use Hacker Class in BR five times (10)

Activision has added the Desperado class as an unlockable challenge in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Players will need about 120 points to unlock the Desperado class from this featured event.

The event will last till February 29th, so COD Mobile gamers have a small window to acquire this class.

In Italy, in this challenge, it doesn’t count the kills, dear CodMobile, every week there is a issue, wrong translation, bugs..etc etc..

We are sick 😡 pic.twitter.com/rtj6uOXhFZ — Alessio_Lignano (@alessio_lignano) February 19, 2021

Completing the first ten challenges on the list will ensure that players cross the 120 point mark. It is easier to complete those challenges than the last three.

If players are aiming to complete these challenges with the Smoke Bomber or the Hacker class, then it's best to try squad mode.

Players will need about 120 points to unlock the Desperado class from the featured event (Image via Activision)

These two classes are most effective in COD Mobile for knocking down multiple enemies at once. The focus should be on dropping down at a high-tier loot area where Epic weapons are readily available.