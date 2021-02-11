Activision wins over the COD Mobile community with Year Of The Ox crate rewards

Activision recently added a featured event to COD Mobile, and it is becoming instantly popular. Fans and gamers are rushing to complete the "Year Of The Ox" event simply because of the special rewards.

Unlike any of the challenges in previous seasons, the Year Of The Ox event rewards COD Mobile gamers with crates. This act of generosity has turned the tables in Activision's favor.

Chinese CoDM has new melee weapon Boxing Gloves in Year Of The OX crate 🙂🙂#CoDMobile #CallOfDutyMobile #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/oH7TZgNa5x — CoD Mobile News & Leaks (@ClusterStorm01) February 11, 2021

Crates are, perhaps, the most scandalous cosmetic purchase COD Mobile players make in-game. Apart from the low-tier rewards, purchasing crates is a game of probability, which often doesn't end in the player's favor.

🆕Year Of The OX! Crate is L!VE

✨✨🐂🐂🐂🐂✨✨

New Featured event Year Of The OX gives 10 crates for free 😃😃#CoDMobile #CallOfDutyMobile #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/M85RF9YrX5 — CoD Mobile News & Leaks (@ClusterStorm01) February 11, 2021

The Year Of The Ox crates are purchasable from the COD Mobile store. Each crate costs about 20 CP, and players can buy up to 10 Crates for 180 CP.

However, players are going to focus on grinding the featured event instead of buying these crates. This is undoubtedly the most innovative change Activision has implemented in COD Mobile Season 1.

Activision introduces the Year Of The Ox event in COD Mobile Season 1

The Year Of The Ox event will be available until February 18, 2021. COD Mobile players can complete various challenges to unlock all the premium rewards.

Year of the Ox event is live#CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/ucJcJvXVEX — Call of Duty M Updàtés (@Joy96136979) February 11, 2021

Unlike other challenges, the Year Of The Ox focuses on all the game modes in COD Mobile. Gamers will have to grind the multiplayer playlist to complete these tasks.

Image via COD Mobile

There are four Year Of The Ox crates that players can win from this event in COD Mobile. Each of these crates unlocks with respect to the player's point progress in-game.

Image via COD Mobile

The first crate unlocks at 60 points, the second at 80, the third at 90, and the final one at 100 points.

Image via COD Mobile

There are ten challenges in the Year Of The Ox event, and they are as follows:

Login for three days (+20)

Kill ten enemies with Pistol in Gunfight matches (+10)

Kill 30 enemies with SMGs in Free For All matches (+10)

Kill 10 enemies with Operator Skills in Kills Confirmed matches (+10)

Plant the bomb five times in S&D matches (+20)

Defuse the bomb five times in S&D matches (+20)

Capture the point ten times in Hardpoint matches (+10)

Win five Hardpoint matches (+10)

Kill ten enemies with Scorestreaks in TDM matches (+10)

Kill 30 enemies in Frontline matches (+10)

COD Mobile players can earn up to 130 points by completing all these challenges.

Image via COD Mobile

The following "Epic" rewards can be acquired from the Year Of The Ox crates in COD Mobile.

AK-47 Year Of the Ox (Epic)

Axe - Quartz (Epic)

Knife - Quartz (Epic)

MW11 - Quartz (Epic)

SMRS - Quartz (Epic)

FHJ-18 - Quartz (Epic)

Sticky Grenade - Quartz (Epic)

Flashbang Grenade - Quartz (Epic)

The Horns - Calling Card (Epic)

Besides these, there are fourteen other "Rare" and "Uncommon" cosmetic rewards that can be acquired from the Year Of The Ox crates in COD Mobile.

Korean version announced Lunal New Year Event coming soon where you will be able to get Year of The Ox crates! pic.twitter.com/L2018HO69N — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) February 10, 2021

In all fairness, this is one of the best-featured events in COD Mobile. Activision has done its best to satisfy the community. Hopefully, players will complete these challenges in time to get all the cosmetic rewards.