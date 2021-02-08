The best classes to use in COD Mobile battle royale

COD Mobile has been dominating the battle royale genre in mobile gaming for quite a while now. Although it does not resemble COD Warzone, it is still one of the most skill-demanding games of all time.

The multiplayer mode has numerous features that help gamers, but the BR mode is a totally different ballgame. Unlike MP mode, BR features no perks or health regeneration. Mastering the BR mode and sustaining the ranked position in "legendary" is no mean feat.

The special class system in COD Mobile battle royale makes it one of the most intriguing titles of all time. Each of these classes has a unique ability that lends a dynamic dimension to the game. Mastering these classes is easier said than done.

Top 5 classes to use in COD Mobile battle royale mode

Following some of the tips and tricks discussed by popular YouTubers and esports professionals definitely improves a team. Players need to also understand the class-role in the squad to deliver moments of individual brilliance.

To push rank and go past the 10k barrier, teams need to practice with different rotational and tactical variations. Playing regularly with the same squad and using the same class in public matches helps with cursory knowledge. However, players have to practice smartly without repeating the same mistakes.

#1 - Ninja

Perhaps the best BR class in COD Mobile, Ninja allows players the freedom of mobility. Players can get on top of buildings or run away from tight situations with the help of the Ninja grapple hook. This is just the primary use of Ninja, but skillful players can do a lot with this class.

Unlike other classes, Ninja is the only class that requires a chip terminal upgrade to activate the secondary class perk. The secondary class perk allows the player to have "Dead Silence" in-game.

Dead Silence allows players to move into enemy territory without any footstep audio. Simultaneously, it also removes the footstep marker from the mini-map.

As a Ninja, players can do almost everything they want in COD Mobile. Ninja allows players to get up to vantage points that cannot be reached normally. For instance, players can get on top of the two towers at Launch Base and snipe enemies with relative ease.

Ninja is also instrumental if players are playing solo vs squads in public matches. The Ninja class personifies the element of surprise, which is highly effective in COD Mobile.

#2 - Defender

The Defender class throws a flash shield on the ground, which blinds the enemy for a few moments. However, it is more than just a shield used for cover.

The Defender has one of the strongest secondary perks in COD Mobile. It reduces the damage a player incurs from all sources except gunfire by 25%.

Just like Ninja, using the Defender class is not easy. It requires a high skill-level and a sense of positioning. For instance, opening the Defender class while climbing up stairs or climbing a steep hill will not work.

The Defender shield needs to be placed on a plain surface. Only then will all three flaps open up to create a temporary cover. The shield is most effective in closed-quartered-combat in COD Mobile.

#3 - Trap Master

Using Trap Master and eliminating enemies is a camper's dream in COD Mobile. This is one of the most used classes in COD Mobile and suits the camping style for several reasons.

Firstly, it traps players and reduces their movement speed and health at the same time. It also allows opponents to rush in with a speed boost. Trap Master has the secondary class perk of accelerated team movement.

It allows teammates to run faster and renew their skills faster as long as they are close to the Trap Master user. This class is lethal when combined with Trickster, Ninja, Defender, Smoke Bomber, or Poltergeist.

#4 - Medic

The Medic is the most underrated class in COD Mobile battle royale. Most players refrain from using it because it doesn't offer much in terms of mobility. However, the Medic class helps the entire team with health regeneration and quick revivals.

The best way to get better of other squads is to always have the health advantage over them. In COD Mobile BR, preserving ammo is as important as keeping the help above 100. The Medic class allows the user and teammates to regenerate their health to 100 without using medicines.

The secondary class perk also allows the Medic user to heal teammates quicker when they get knocked.

The only drawback of the Medic class is the holographic circular radius that enemies can spot from a distance. Players should use the ability inside houses, but far away from the wall, as the ability can be seen from outside.

#5 - Poltergeist

The Poltergeist class is the "disappearing act" in COD Mobile. It allows players to temporarily become invisible. Despite looking like the best class on paper, there are a few drawbacks.

Unlike Ninja or Defender, Poltergeist doesn't require a high skill level. Camping might be an effective strategy for this class since it allows the player to become invisible. The secondary class perk of the Poltergeist class allows the user to walk and run faster while invisible.

The downside of using Poltergeist is that players cannot shoot while being invisible. This makes the Poltergeist a defensive class in COD Mobile, and it should be used to help the squad during multiple knocks.