How to use the Tactical Mask perk in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The Tactical Mask perk in COD Mobile is one of the most effective perks that protects gamers during multiplayer matches.

It is a part of the Blue unlockable perks in COD Mobile. Gamers can unlock it easily upon reaching level 43 in-game. The Tactical Mask decreases the opponent's tactical equipment duration.

For instance, Stun Grenades, Flashbangs, Cryo Bombs, and other Tactical Equipment damage are decreased by 40%. Gamers will find that the Tactical Mask equipped with the Flak Jacket perk works best in COD Mobile.

Recently, Activision added a seasonal challenge where players have to equip the Tactical Mask perk in COD Mobile.

Using the Tactical Mask perk in COD Mobile

In COD Mobile Season 13, Activision added a bunch of new Seasonal Challenges for players. Completing them will unlock new weapons and gun skins. Similarly, some of these challenges need to be finished with certain perks and equipment types.

The Tactical Mask perk is a highly effective passive on in COD Mobile, allowing players to camp at sites easily. Similarly, if gamers are playing as entry-fraggers, this perk is a must in the multiplayer mode.

Usually, gamers use their tactical equipment during the game's start, as it restocks every time players respawn. Thus, using the Tactical Mask perks can protect gamers during the first push from opponents.

Similarly, the Tactical Mask perk allows them to barge into areas taken over by opponents. It is most effective in COD Mobile during Hardpoint and Domination. However, the Tactical Mask perk doesn't help players with enemy Scorestreaks or UAVs.

The following perk combinations compliment the Tactical Mask perk best in COD Mobile Season 13:

#1 - Flak Jacket, Hardwired, Tactical Mask

This perk combination works best when players are using SMGs or ARs in COD Mobile. This combination protects flank-rushers and entry-fraggers from the opponent's tactical equipment.

The Hardwired perk allows players to be immune to counter-UAVs and EMP Grenades. Simultaneously, gamers will no longer trigger Trip Mines, and enemies will have trouble tracking them with this perk combination.

#2 - Lightweight, Tough, Tactical Mask

This combination is most useful while using a sniper in COD Mobile. Usually, snipers are killed in COD Mobile by the opponent's tactical equipment. Similarly, mobility gets decreased while using a sniper or DMR.

This combination allows gamers to be agile with their movement and safe from enemy tactical equipment. Simultaneously, they will resist a lot of flinch-damage while getting shot at, thanks to the Tough perk.

#3 - Fast Recover, Quick Fix, Tactical Mask

This combination is considered to be the "Medic class" in COD Mobile multiplayer. The Fast Recover perk increases health regeneration by 35%. Similarly, the Quick Fix perk regenerates players HP as soon as they kill with a gun or a melee weapon.

Combined with the Tactical Mask's 40% damage decrease on the opponent's tactical equipment, this perk loadout is one of the best in COD Mobile Season 13.

How to complete the seasonal challenge with the Tactical Mask in COD Mobile

Activision added a new Seasonal Challenge in COD Mobile called Restock. It will last for the next 20 days, and players will need the Tactical Mask perk to complete specific challenges in this set.

Gamers will need to eliminate 30 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Tactical Mask perk equipped in COD Mobile. Activision is giving ten Epic weapon XP cards and 3000 XP for the battle pass as a reward.

Gamers can use the above perk combinations to complete these challenges swiftly in COD Mobile Season 13. Subsequently, players should try to play the entry-fragger role with the Tactical Mask perk equipped. Hopefully, this would help them excel at using it in the game.