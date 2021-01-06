Glitches and bugs ruining Season 13 of COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 13 has brought numerous innovative changes, but recurring glitches and bugs are ruining the experience.

Gamers have taken to social media to report these issues to Activision. However, it doesn’t look like that these Call of Duty Mobile glitches are going to go away anytime soon.

Capture and hold the point like this 🤪 I dare you 😂#CODMtakeover pic.twitter.com/lL8MiTLzSj — CallMeJoseph (@el_scoto) January 2, 2021

Season 13 has brought forth several new game modes, exciting bundles, and a new mythic weapon. But the COD Mobile community is frustrated with all these glitches and is demanding change.

COD Mobile gamers dissatisfied with Activision for not fixing bugs and glitches

Activision has not responded to any of these requests from the COD Mobile players. Instead, the community recently got the Winter Mason Bundle, costing about 960 CP (differs for each region).

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

A Reddit post elaborated on all the persistent issues plaguing COD Mobile in Season 13. It mentioned problems like desync, lag, black screen, frame, and rate drop, among several other issues.

Image via Reddit

Reddit user u/DaGR commented on the post, raising some salient features about these glitches in COD Mobile. Several fans and gamers agreed with these points, especially since Activision has been charging money from players with no proper community-regulated maintenance updates.

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

u/DaGR mentioned three major points in his argument, the first one being the release of COD Mobile China. As that is an untapped market, Activision will be preoccupied with fixing this version.

Image via Reddit

He also mentioned that this makes the Garena and global versions a direct competitor of the Chinese COD Mobile. However, a majority of the community is formed by players from the Garena and global versions.

Image via Facebook

The second reason discussed the previous seasons of COD Mobile. Season 12, or any of the previous seasons, did not incur such recurring glitches. Activision took care of those with regular maintenance updates.

However, without the updates in Season 13, players are getting frustrated with constant game crashes.

Advertisement

@Activision Yea uh I would like to report some MAJOR bugs in COD Mobile Season 13 umm ok first

1. Lag...MAJOR lag

2.The grenade indicator from the battle royale lobby sticks with you while playing the game

3. Also in the battle royale lobby when someone shoots near u it glitches pic.twitter.com/4iLkfPam87 — BaBaBoi3 (@Boi3Ba) December 24, 2020

u/DaGR also mentioned how skill-based matchmaking in COD Mobile Season 13 has not been up to the mark. Several others also related this issue to the multiplayer and battle royale game modes. The matchmaking system needs a tweak, as most players are struggling to find matches with equal opponents.

The creators of COD Mobile

Stop giving new characters and new crates.. FIRST OF ALL TO REDUCE the GLITCHES in Battle Royal..

Every single match I'm dying because of the bleady glitches....@CODMobileIN @CoDMobileClips @CODMobileGame #codmglitches#CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/HtjM4OaulL — SkyToxicGaming (@Sailohith3091) January 5, 2021

The message concluded on the note that gamers spend an exorbitant amount of money to purchase cosmetics and bundles from Activision. In return, they expect that the community be heard, and that maintenance updates will fix the issues in COD Mobile regularly.

Image via Facebook

Advertisement

However, Activision has not lived up to its own standards in Season 13. Gamers have also taken to Facebook to provide images and videos of these glitches in COD Mobile.

Image via Facebook

Most images vivify the multiple bugs ruining the COD Mobile experience for gamers. Similarly, these glitches are not just related to low-end devices. Gamers using high-end phones like OnePlus 8T, iPhone 11/12 are also experiencing these problems.

Image via Facebook

COD Mobile’s battle royale mode is going through similar problems, as gamers keep reporting desync, screen freeze, hit-registration fail, and terrible lags. Various sources have also provided videos of dropping down underneath the map while playing COD Mobile battle royale.

Advertisement

Image via Facebook

Although Activision has fixed the Fennec Akimbo issue in COD Mobile, that has not changed much in ranked multiplayer. Recently, the Rust map was added to the game’s ranked mode, and players revolted against it on social media.

The community is tired of Activision pushing expensive bundles and crates instead of fixing the problems in COD Mobile. Hopefully, the publisher will come out with an official response about fixes soon.