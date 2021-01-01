Activision introduces Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 in Call of Duty Mobile

Activision has finally released the second Mythic weapon in Call of Duty Mobile with the Magma Eruption Mythic Drop.

The lucky draw introduces the Peacekeeper MK2 Mythic weapon. Call of Duty Mobile gamers need to stack up on at least 7k to 8k CP to acquire every item from this lucky draw.

Simultaneously, Activision has introduced a bunch of upgrades for the Mythic Peacekeeper. There are up to eight unlockable levels on the weapon for different kill effects and attachments.

Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 finally drops in Call Of Duty Mobile

The long-awaited Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 is finally here, and Call of Duty Mobile players are loving it. Along with this, Activision also released the Nuketown Russia map for the featured and ranked multiplayer modes.

A 20 MB update was issued by Activision, which brought the new Mythic weapon, along with one of the best-looking Operators. Firebreak - Magmageddon is the Epic Operator that gamers can acquire from the Magma Eruption Mythic Draw.

David Leslie posted an entire breakdown of the Magma Eruption Mythic Drop, and here is what players can expect.

The Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 will have the following upgrade levels with unlockable cosmetic inclusions:

Tier 0 - Built-in Silence Barrel, Marathon Stock, Firm Grip Tape, Foregrip, Aim Assist Laser (Note - Players will get this as the base version of the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2)

Tier 1 - Overheat Sticker

Tier 2 - Energy Sphere unique muzzle flash

Tier 3 - Death Eater kill effect

Tier 4 - Agency Suppressor, 3x Tactical Scope 2, Agile Stock, Patrol Foregrip, Well-forged Barrel, and Long-ranged Barrel

Tier 5 - Charm - Vestige

Tier 6 - Energy Space Muzzle Flash

Tier 7 - Enchanted Kill effect

Tier 8 - No Stock, Rustle Grip Tape, 1mW Steady Aim Laser, Task Force Barrel, Rapid Fire Barrel, and the Double Stack Magazine

David Leslie also mentioned that players should purchase about 10k CP to complete the draw. This means that players can either buy the 5K CP pack or the 10.8K CP pack for acquiring the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2.

Simultaneously, several players have reported that the animation on the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 is quite futuristic. The Call of Duty Mobile community already experienced this with the Mythic Fennec Ascended.

The kill effects are exceedingly aesthetic, presenting two new visual animations in Call of Duty Mobile. While some players have complained about the price of this lucky draw, others have enjoyed the purchase.

In all fairness, this is one of the most expensive lucky draws in Call of Duty Mobile, but it is worth the buy. The Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 looks brilliant and makes a player stand out.

The Peacekeeper MK2 has been exceedingly successful since its release in Season 13 of Call of Duty Mobile. Players can find the weapon in Epic and Rare variants on both battle royale maps.

Similarly, players purchasing the Magma Eruption Mythic Drop will automatically pick up the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 from the floor loot if they unlock the gun.

The lucky draw also introduced a new cosmetic set, which might be added to the game in future Redux Lucky Draws. The Hephaestus cosmetic set looks like a refashioned version of old and new technology.

The following items were revealed in the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2 lucky draw:

Cluster Bomb - Hephaestus

Tank - Hephaestus

Bag pack - Hephaestus

Axe - Hephaestus

ICR-1 - Epic Meteor Core Skin

Harness the Power emote

Charm - Meteorite Power

Hopefully, Call of Duty Mobile players will get ample time to purchase the Magma Eruption Mythic Drop to acquire the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2.