Five best ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile

Activision recently tweaked the ASM10 in COD Mobile, and gamers are trying to figure out its best loadouts in 2021.

CODM is so close to having a balanced meta, tbh if they’d nerfed anything besides mag size on ASM10 then the DRH would be the only OP gun.



Definitely a much better game this season, remove persistence and increase difficulty of reaching leggy and CODM ranked will be super fun. — Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) January 5, 2021

COD Mobile Season 13 came with several weapon changes. While the Fennec received a much-needed nerf, various ARs and SMGs were buffed to maximize their effectiveness.

The AR category had a handful of weapons that qualified as a three-shot killer in COD Mobile. However, after Season 13, Activision tried to tweak that dynamic with several minor changes.

The ASM10, AK-47, and DR-H remain the three most effective weapons in COD Mobile, with the three-bullet kill capacity. Nevertheless, the publisher issued a slight nerf for the former, which gamers might have missed.

Most potent ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 13

Alongside ASM10 nerf they also nerfed Chopper Recoil/Heavy Handle Mobility and ADS time on the Man-O-War.



DRH was the only 3 shot AR that wasn’t nerfed.



Video on ASM10 nerf is upon the main channel — Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) December 31, 2020

The ASM10 received two small nerfs where the magazine capacity was decreased from 30 to 25. But the reload time was increased exponentially. These two changes have rendered the ASM10 ineffective in COD Mobile.

Thus, the focus here will be to check the best five ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile after this recent nerf. Players need to remember that this weapon remains one of the best in the game, even after the nerf.

#1 - High-mobility ASM10 in COD Mobile

High mobility ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Barrel - OWC Ranger

Stock - No Stock

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

Perk - Sleight Of Hand

The ASM10 in COD Mobile has a low fire rate and affects the gamer's mobility excessively. This can be countered if players couple the No Stock attachment with the Sleight Of Hand perk. For extra stability and control, they can equip the Stippled Grip Tape.

Long-range ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

#2 - Long-Range ASM10 in COD Mobile

Barrel - OWC Marksman

Optic - 3x Tactical Scope 1

Stock - MIP Strike Stock

Perk - Long Shot

Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip

This long-range ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile is highly effective in battle royale matches. Gamers will need to equip the 3x scope and the Long-Shot perk to maximize the weapon's range.

Along with this, players should use the OWC Marksman Barrel and the Operator Foregrip.

High Accuracy ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

#3 - High-accuracy ASM10 in COD Mobile

Barrel - MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Stock - MIP Strike Stock

Perk - Sleight Of Hand

Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

For a highly-accurate ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile, players can attach the MIP Light Barrel (Short) along with the MIP Strike Stock.

Similarly, they can exchange the Sleight Of Hand perk with the Full Metal Jacket perk for shooting armor-piercing slugs.

Large magazine ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

#4 - Large magazine ASM10 in COD Mobile

Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard

Barrel - OWC Marksman

Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

Laser - MIP Laser 5mW

Ammunition - 40 Round Extended Mag

This ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile gives the weapon 15 more bullets than the base variant. Gamers should use the OWC Marksman Barrel for maximum efficiency.

However, this loadout will reduce the character's mobility to 41. Thus, players will have to use it as a post-up class in COD Mobile.

Wounding ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

#5 - Wounding ASM10 in COD Mobile

Muzzle - RTC Light Muzzle Brake

Barrel - OWC Marksman

Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip

Laser - MIP Laser 5mW

Perk - Wounding

The Wounding perk in this ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile slows the opponent's HP recovery. Gamers will have to equip the RTC Light Muzzle Brake and the OWC Marksman Barrel to be accurate with hip fire over long ranges.

