Five best ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile

Activision recently tweaked the ASM10 in COD Mobile, and gamers are trying to figure out its best loadouts in 2021.
COD Mobile Season 13 came with several weapon changes. While the Fennec received a much-needed nerf, various ARs and SMGs were buffed to maximize their effectiveness.
The AR category had a handful of weapons that qualified as a three-shot killer in COD Mobile. However, after Season 13, Activision tried to tweak that dynamic with several minor changes.
The ASM10, AK-47, and DR-H remain the three most effective weapons in COD Mobile, with the three-bullet kill capacity. Nevertheless, the publisher issued a slight nerf for the former, which gamers might have missed.
Most potent ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 13
The ASM10 received two small nerfs where the magazine capacity was decreased from 30 to 25. But the reload time was increased exponentially. These two changes have rendered the ASM10 ineffective in COD Mobile.
Thus, the focus here will be to check the best five ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile after this recent nerf. Players need to remember that this weapon remains one of the best in the game, even after the nerf.High mobility ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)
#1 - High-mobility ASM10 in COD Mobile
Barrel - OWC Ranger
Stock - No Stock
Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape
Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip
Perk - Sleight Of Hand
The ASM10 in COD Mobile has a low fire rate and affects the gamer's mobility excessively. This can be countered if players couple the No Stock attachment with the Sleight Of Hand perk. For extra stability and control, they can equip the Stippled Grip Tape.
#2 - Long-Range ASM10 in COD Mobile
Barrel - OWC Marksman
Optic - 3x Tactical Scope 1
Stock - MIP Strike Stock
Perk - Long Shot
Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip
This long-range ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile is highly effective in battle royale matches. Gamers will need to equip the 3x scope and the Long-Shot perk to maximize the weapon's range.
Along with this, players should use the OWC Marksman Barrel and the Operator Foregrip.
#3 - High-accuracy ASM10 in COD Mobile
Barrel - MIP Light Barrel (Short)
Stock - MIP Strike Stock
Perk - Sleight Of Hand
Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip
Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape
For a highly-accurate ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile, players can attach the MIP Light Barrel (Short) along with the MIP Strike Stock.
Similarly, they can exchange the Sleight Of Hand perk with the Full Metal Jacket perk for shooting armor-piercing slugs.
#4 - Large magazine ASM10 in COD Mobile
Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard
Barrel - OWC Marksman
Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip
Laser - MIP Laser 5mW
Ammunition - 40 Round Extended Mag
This ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile gives the weapon 15 more bullets than the base variant. Gamers should use the OWC Marksman Barrel for maximum efficiency.
However, this loadout will reduce the character's mobility to 41. Thus, players will have to use it as a post-up class in COD Mobile.
#5 - Wounding ASM10 in COD Mobile
Muzzle - RTC Light Muzzle Brake
Barrel - OWC Marksman
Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip
Laser - MIP Laser 5mW
Perk - Wounding
The Wounding perk in this ASM10 loadout in COD Mobile slows the opponent's HP recovery. Gamers will have to equip the RTC Light Muzzle Brake and the OWC Marksman Barrel to be accurate with hip fire over long ranges.
