COD Mobile Season 1: Upcoming lucky draws, legendary weapons, new skins and much more

Activision has revamped the entire COD Mobile storyline with the introduction of Season 1. In the previous season, fans experienced numerous ups and downs with regard to the narrative, weapon balances, costly cosmetics, desync, and buggy gameplay.

However, with the introduction of the new season, Activision is planning to wipe the slate clean and start afresh. The situation points towards a new beginning.

Image via COD Mobile

There is an obvious gulf in class between the lucky draw weapons and ordinary blueprints in COD Mobile.

Upcoming lucky draws, legendary weapons, and new operators in COD Mobile Season 1

Activision has lined up several new lucky draws, crates, and bundles, to keep fans immersed with the shiny cosmetics.

There are three lucky draws coming to COD Mobile in Season 1. According to data miners, some of the weapons obtainable through these lucky draws have been restructured to facilitate a new meta.

Simultaneously, some bundles and crates will also be introduced, however, they won't have any legendary weapons.

Social Disruptor Draw

The next lucky draw that players can take a shot at will feature the infamous assault rifle, ICR-1.

@M3RKMUS1C just share some info there will be new gunzo This friday On cod mobile 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AgtHIwStkO — Victims (@Victims_cod) January 28, 2021

The Social Disruptor Draw will feature Gunzo - Clown Coded, a joker-like character probably inspired by the DC legend "The Batman Who Laughs." On the other hand, the ICR - Forced Laughter is a legendary weapon with an interactive clown skin.

The items in the Social Disruptor Draw are as follows -

Comedy of error codes - Calling Card

Cluster Grenade - Slapstick

S36 - Slapstick

Parachute - Slapstick

Snowboard - Slapstick

Charm - Gunzo's Toy

Wingsuit - Slapstick

Baseball bat - Slapstick

Operator - Gunzo - Clown Coded

ICR - Forced Laughter (Legendary)

This will be the first fresh lucky draw of COD Mobile Season 1. All the other items will be a part of the Slapstick set in COD Mobile.

Perhaps one of the most interactive in-game cosmetics, players can purchase the entire set for about 3500-5000 CP (price may vary depending on the game version).

Image via COD Mobile

Season 1 also introduced two new weapons in COD Mobile - the SKS Sniper/DMR and the FR.556. Naturally, these two weapons will also have lucky draws of their own with fresh operators.

FR.556 Lucky Draw

Season 1️⃣ NEW ORDER Trailer‼🔥 pic.twitter.com/D8p3JQXvMn — COD Mobile Leaks & News (@CODM_Updates) January 26, 2021

The FR.556 lucky draw, leaked by YouTuber Anonymous YT, will feature the Breach Set in COD Mobile. This draw might follow shortly after the Social Disruptor Draw, and it will bring a brand new cosmetic set to COD Mobile.

Ingame video of FR .556 🔥

(Via @gatigatuno1) pic.twitter.com/bzsrIPw2Z4 — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) January 25, 2021

The items in the FR.556 lucky draw are as follows -

Parachute - Breach

Worldwide - Calling Card

Outlaw - Breach

EMP Grenade - Breach

.50 GS - Breach

Charm - Hedron

Emote - "Aha"

Karambit - Breach

Operator - Ether - Network

FR.556 - Superhighway (Legendary)

The FR.556 has the potential of becoming a meta-altering weapons in COD Mobile. This draw will hence be extremely beneficial to players who like to engage in close-quarters combat using an assault rifle.

Players can purchase the entire set through the draw for approximately 3400-5200 CP (price may vary depending upon the game version).

SKS Lucky Draw

Image via COD Mobile

The SKS DMR, added in COD Mobile Season 1, is already gaining a reputation for being impeccably accurate. The SKS in COD Mobile is equivalent to the DMR in Warzone, and players have already started dominating in battle royale mode with this new weapon.

SKS no call of duty mobile 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l6Zl4f2CA2 — m2games (@M2Games2) January 25, 2021

The SKS lucky draw will bring another new legendary blueprint to the mix. At the same time, an old fan-favorite operator will be making a return dressed in new attire.

Ingame video of the SKS 🔥

(Via @gatigatuno1) pic.twitter.com/6Qa9FKaROI — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) January 25, 2021

According to Anonymous YT, this lucky draw will feature three legendary items - one weapon, one calling card, and a charm. Reports suggest that it will follow the FR.556 lucky draw, however, players can also expect it to drop late in February.

The SKS lucky draw will have the following items -

Malignance - Calling Card

Backpack - Mire

QQ9 - Mire

MW11 - Mire

Smoke Grenade - Mire

Charm - Malpractice

Folding Knife - Mire

Emote - Stranger Brew

Operator - Witch Doctor - Wrong Medicine

SKS - Particle Splitter (Legendary)

The Mire set will feature Epic blueprints that have reactive blue camo. This, along with the Witch Doctor operator, makes the SKS lucky draw one of the most alluring in-game purchases of all time.

Reports suggest that players can purchase the lucky draw at approximately 3500-5200 CP (price may vary depending upon game version).

These are the three upcoming lucky draws in COD Mobile. Players looking to win matches and look good while doing it should definitely consider all three.

Regardless of all criticism, Activision has done a brilliant job in revamping the entire COD Mobile plot.