Activision adds first Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile

Activision's first-ever Anime-based cosmetics set in Call of Duty Mobile has players overjoyed.

The Anime craze has taken over the gaming world as Call of Duty Mobile joins the list of games to feature such characters and cosmetics. Earlier, Fortnite got its first Anime character, Lexa, in the Chapter 2 - Season 5 Battle Pass.

Similarly, Activision has introduced a new bundle in Crates featuring an Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile. Players will have to purchase the Crate until they unlock all the items.

Activision adds Anime-based cosmetic in Call of Duty Mobile Season 13

The Bento Box Crate is going to stay for the next 20 days in Call of Duty Mobile. It features the first anime-based set in the game, and leaks suggest that there are more to follow.

*A group of wild simps has appeared* — Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) January 4, 2021

After the recent introduction of the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2, players are demanding a Mythic Operator in Call of Duty Mobile. Dark Nikto is the latest Legendary Operator in the game, and Activision might add another in form of an Anime character.

Yooo my first 10 draw try I got the cordite pic.twitter.com/igo6ysJYxO — CB | Imprimis (@JordanR39853754) January 4, 2021

The Bento Box Crate costs about 180 CP/10 Crates. Alternatively, gamers can choose to buy a single Crate for 20 CP. While there are various Uncommon and Rare items in the Bento Box Crate, the Epic Anime gun-skin steals the show.

The Bento Box Crate features three different Epic weapon blueprints refashioned after Anime characters in Call of Duty Mobile. The Epic cosmetics up for grabs are:

LK24 - Nosebleeds

Cordite - Cherry Blossom

DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper

Epic Charm - Chibi Trooper

The weapon class of these three custom Epic blueprints are:

#1 - LK24 - Nosebleeds

Barrel - OWC Marksman

- OWC Marksman Optic - Tactical Scope

- Tactical Scope Stock - MIP Strike Stock

- MIP Strike Stock Underbarrel - Tactical Foregrip A

#2 - Cordite - Cherry Blossom

Stock - MIP Strike Stock

- MIP Strike Stock Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

- Merc Foregrip Ammunition - 48 Round Extended Mag

- 48 Round Extended Mag Rear Grip - Stipple Gripped Taped

#3 - DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper

Barrel - MIP Light

- MIP Light Stock - MIP Strike Stock

- MIP Strike Stock Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Ammunition - Extended Mag A

Gamers can redo the entire class of these weapon blueprints without losing the Anime skin. All three weapons are available in the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale loot pool right now, which makes the Bento Box Crate much sought after.

The gun skins are designed to look right out of an Anime TV show. This is a special treat for fans of this genre, as several mentioned that these new weapon skins are amazing.

I say these crates are worth it if you interested in anime. I didn’t expect it to be cheap and the milestones are good too. The only bad side I see is that the camo isn’t animated like the ones before 🤧 Still ima rock the DLQ #codmobile #CoDMobile #Anime pic.twitter.com/gm9Zj6s5Uv — Vk11194 💥 (@VkGamin) January 4, 2021

Players are also hoping that this is the beginning of major popular culture crossovers in Call of Duty Mobile. While Activision is not famous for collaborations with other franchises, things might change after the introduction of this Anime crate.

Simultaneously, the publisher has buffed these three weapons before the start of Season 13. Thus, gamers can expect that other buffed weapons might get a cosmetic variant soon, through Crates or Lucky Draws.

🙈🦋Sure, they might appear cute, but they are also fierce and lethal! 👊🏻



🎀💥Bento Box Crate is available now in the #CODMobile store! pic.twitter.com/hW6idrGKRu — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 4, 2021

In all fairness, Activision has done its best to provide its community with enough content to cruise through 2021. Hopefully, the Call of Duty Mobile community will see more Anime-based cosmetics with later updates.