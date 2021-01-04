Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Activision adds first Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile

Image via Activision
Image via Activision
Dipanjan Dey
ANALYST
Modified 04 Jan 2021, 17:22 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Activision's first-ever Anime-based cosmetics set in Call of Duty Mobile has players overjoyed. 

Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile

The Anime craze has taken over the gaming world as Call of Duty Mobile joins the list of games to feature such characters and cosmetics. Earlier, Fortnite got its first Anime character, Lexa, in the Chapter 2 - Season 5 Battle Pass.

Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Similarly, Activision has introduced a new bundle in Crates featuring an Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile. Players will have to purchase the Crate until they unlock all the items. 

Activision adds Anime-based cosmetic in Call of Duty Mobile Season 13

Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile

The Bento Box Crate is going to stay for the next 20 days in Call of Duty Mobile. It features the first anime-based set in the game, and leaks suggest that there are more to follow. 

Advertisement

After the recent introduction of the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2, players are demanding a Mythic Operator in Call of Duty Mobile. Dark Nikto is the latest Legendary Operator in the game, and Activision might add another in form of an Anime character.

The Bento Box Crate costs about 180 CP/10 Crates. Alternatively, gamers can choose to buy a single Crate for 20 CP. While there are various Uncommon and Rare items in the Bento Box Crate, the Epic Anime gun-skin steals the show. 

The Bento Box Crate features three different Epic weapon blueprints refashioned after Anime characters in Call of Duty Mobile. The Epic cosmetics up for grabs are:

Advertisement
Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile
  • LK24 - Nosebleeds
  • Cordite - Cherry Blossom
  • DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper
  • Epic Charm - Chibi Trooper 

The weapon class of these three custom Epic blueprints are: 

Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile

#1 - LK24 - Nosebleeds

  • Barrel - OWC Marksman
  • Optic - Tactical Scope 
  • Stock - MIP Strike Stock
  • Underbarrel - Tactical Foregrip A
Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Advertisement

#2 - Cordite - Cherry Blossom

  • Stock - MIP Strike Stock 
  • Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition - 48 Round Extended Mag
  • Rear Grip - Stipple Gripped Taped 
Image via Call of Duty Mobile
Image via Call of Duty Mobile

#3 - DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper 

  • Barrel - MIP Light
  • Stock - MIP Strike Stock
  • Laser - OWC Tactical 
  • Ammunition - Extended Mag A

Gamers can redo the entire class of these weapon blueprints without losing the Anime skin. All three weapons are available in the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale loot pool right now, which makes the Bento Box Crate much sought after.

The gun skins are designed to look right out of an Anime TV show. This is a special treat for fans of this genre, as several mentioned that these new weapon skins are amazing.

Advertisement

Players are also hoping that this is the beginning of major popular culture crossovers in Call of Duty Mobile. While Activision is not famous for collaborations with other franchises, things might change after the introduction of this Anime crate. 

Simultaneously, the publisher has buffed these three weapons before the start of Season 13. Thus, gamers can expect that other buffed weapons might get a cosmetic variant soon, through Crates or Lucky Draws.

In all fairness, Activision has done its best to provide its community with enough content to cruise through 2021. Hopefully, the Call of Duty Mobile community will see more Anime-based cosmetics with later updates.

Published 04 Jan 2021, 17:22 IST
COD Mobile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी