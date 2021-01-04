Activision adds first Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile

Activision's first-ever Anime-based cosmetics set in Call of Duty Mobile has players overjoyed.
The Anime craze has taken over the gaming world as Call of Duty Mobile joins the list of games to feature such characters and cosmetics. Earlier, Fortnite got its first Anime character, Lexa, in the Chapter 2 - Season 5 Battle Pass.
Similarly, Activision has introduced a new bundle in Crates featuring an Anime cosmetics in Call of Duty Mobile. Players will have to purchase the Crate until they unlock all the items.
Activision adds Anime-based cosmetic in Call of Duty Mobile Season 13
The Bento Box Crate is going to stay for the next 20 days in Call of Duty Mobile. It features the first anime-based set in the game, and leaks suggest that there are more to follow.
After the recent introduction of the Mythic Peacekeeper MK2, players are demanding a Mythic Operator in Call of Duty Mobile. Dark Nikto is the latest Legendary Operator in the game, and Activision might add another in form of an Anime character.
The Bento Box Crate costs about 180 CP/10 Crates. Alternatively, gamers can choose to buy a single Crate for 20 CP. While there are various Uncommon and Rare items in the Bento Box Crate, the Epic Anime gun-skin steals the show.
The Bento Box Crate features three different Epic weapon blueprints refashioned after Anime characters in Call of Duty Mobile. The Epic cosmetics up for grabs are:
- LK24 - Nosebleeds
- Cordite - Cherry Blossom
- DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper
- Epic Charm - Chibi Trooper
The weapon class of these three custom Epic blueprints are:
#1 - LK24 - Nosebleeds
- Barrel - OWC Marksman
- Optic - Tactical Scope
- Stock - MIP Strike Stock
- Underbarrel - Tactical Foregrip A
#2 - Cordite - Cherry Blossom
- Stock - MIP Strike Stock
- Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip
- Ammunition - 48 Round Extended Mag
- Rear Grip - Stipple Gripped Taped
#3 - DL Q33 - Sweet Sniper
- Barrel - MIP Light
- Stock - MIP Strike Stock
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - Extended Mag A
Gamers can redo the entire class of these weapon blueprints without losing the Anime skin. All three weapons are available in the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale loot pool right now, which makes the Bento Box Crate much sought after.
The gun skins are designed to look right out of an Anime TV show. This is a special treat for fans of this genre, as several mentioned that these new weapon skins are amazing.
Players are also hoping that this is the beginning of major popular culture crossovers in Call of Duty Mobile. While Activision is not famous for collaborations with other franchises, things might change after the introduction of this Anime crate.
Simultaneously, the publisher has buffed these three weapons before the start of Season 13. Thus, gamers can expect that other buffed weapons might get a cosmetic variant soon, through Crates or Lucky Draws.
In all fairness, Activision has done its best to provide its community with enough content to cruise through 2021. Hopefully, the Call of Duty Mobile community will see more Anime-based cosmetics with later updates.Published 04 Jan 2021, 17:22 IST