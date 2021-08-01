How to complete Daytime Side Mission in COD Mobile Undead Siege

COD Mobile has released a new zombie mode called Undead Siege. Players can enjoy this mode for a limited time as it says on the opening screen. However, COD Mobile has not specified how long this game mode is going to last in Season 6.

Undead Siege has two main difficulty levels, Casual and Hard. This is similar to the public and ranked modes in multiplayer. Playing the Hard mode will allow the player to contest the global leaderboards.

They're here and coming!

The time to defend your base and survive with your teammates is now!



However, winning the Hard mode is not an easy task. Players have to survive five nights of zombie waves and they have only two mins of daylight ]to collect supplies. Every wave is tougher than the last one, with different varieties of zombies increasing as the night gets longer.

There is a dedicated Undead Siege Battle Pass with 50 tiers of free rewards. To unlock these rewards and progress through the Battle Pass, players have to earn XP by completing challenges. There are scores of challenges already available for players to complete. However, one of them is a bit confusing. Players need to complete Daytime Side Missions which will reward them with 10000 plus Battle Pass XP. It is also a weekly challenge and will go away at the end of seven days.

Daytime Side Mission in COD Mobile Undead Siege

To complete the Daytime Side Mission, players can play either Casual or Hard mode. After the end of the second night, a mission will pop up on the screen. Players can view this mission on the mini-map as well.

There seems to be multiple side missions, and players only have over two minutes to complete them. In one of them, players have to fight the Butcher Zombie Boss in the Farm region on the Isolated map.

The common Daytime Side mission in Undead Siege is breaking the Aether Crystal cluster. Players have to destroy the huge Aether crystal cluster while defending themselves from zombies.

Both missions might seem difficult to complete within 2 minutes. However, players need not worry as taking part in the mission is considered as completion. Simply attempt the missions and it should reward the 15000 Battle Pass XP at the end of the match.

Players might die attempting these missions, and therefore it is best to get a Quick Revive perk before attempting a Daytime Side Mission on Undead Siege.

