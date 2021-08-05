Best Locus loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is currently live in the game and the new season seems to have all the players on their toes with a lot to grind and multiple rewards to unlock. Furthermore, the release of the Undead Siege zombie mode has turned the game into a grind fest, with 50 tiers of free rewards awaiting players who constantly play Hard mode in Undead Siege.

Ranks have also reset in multiplayer and Battle Royale, which means players have to grind through rank tiers once again to reach Legendary. Both modes have their respective high tier rewards, which players will be after. It is best not to expect ranked games to be easy on COD Mobile. Players use only meta weapons like Fennec, DR-H and AS-VAL in rank, making every game a sweat fest. Therefore, to stay on top, players must know their weapons and the best attachments for them.

Snipers in COD Mobile Season 6 still prefer the Locus or DL Q33. Both are competent weapons and provide the least number of hit markers in all ranges. With the right build, players can use the Locus aggressively to push enemy spawns and secure easy one-shot kills. Locus is also good for Search and Destroy, if a player knows the right spots to take multiple picks from.

Best Locus attachments for COD Mobile multiplayer

Locus received a buff in Season 5 and since then, it has become a go-to sniper for all COD Mobile players. The best part about Locus is its mobility, and players can bring down ADS time significantly, which allows them to hit darkscopes and no-scopes fairly easily.

Barrel - YKM Lightweight Short

Stock - OWC Skeleton

Laser - OWC Tactical

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition - Stopping Power Reload

The build will be a low ADS one, meant to be played aggressively. The YKM Lightweight Short Barrel brings down ADS time and increases ADS movement speed; however, it also has a significant downside, which is the increase in hit flinch. Players need to equip Toughness Perk with this loadout to keep the flinch to a bare minimum.

Following the barrel is the OWC Skeleton Stock, as this attachment received a buff last season and it helps in increasing speed. Add the OWC Laser and Stopping Power Reload to complete this aggressive build for the Locus in COD Mobile.

Edited by Sabine Algur