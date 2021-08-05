When is the Rytec AMR coming to COD Mobile?

Season 6 arrived in COD Mobile and it brought with it some new weapons for players to get their hands on, but the Rytec AMR itself has yet to arrive to the game. Though the weapon has already been confirmed for Season 6, many players may be wondering exactly when the new sniper will drop.

Currently, there is no exact word on when the Rytec AMR will be available for COD Mobile players to use. However, some estimates can be drawn from what the community already knows.

The Rytec AMR is set to arrive in COD Mobile Season 6 through the mid-season update that is typical for Call of Duty seasons. Seasons in COD Mobile aren't as long as the seasons in the other Call of Duty titles. They last about 30 days each, and Season 6 is just below that month long mark.

That means the Rytec should arrive to the game in the next two weeks. Players should watch out for the middle of August to see the Rytec AMR arrive to COD Mobile. It's essentially the same semi-automatic .50 cal sniper that has been an iconic weapon in many other Call of Duty games, and it packs a punch.

How to unlock the Rytec AMR and the MX9 in COD Mobile Season 6

This season of COD Mobile includes two separate weapons that are new to the game. Those weapons are the Rytec AMR and the MX9, which is a new submachine gun.

The Rytec AMR still doesn't have a specific unlock that players can prepare for, but past releases will provide a good indication of what to expect. When the Rytec releases, players will likely need to complete a challenge that requires sniper rifle kills to unlock the weapon. Players will either have to complete the challenge or purchase the weapon in a bundle through the store, but the challenge shouldn't be too difficult.

Then there is the MX9, which is a submachine gun from Black Ops 4. It's already proving to be an effective addition to COD Mobile, and players can get their hands on it before the Rytec.

Rather than completing a challenge, players simply need to get through enough battle pass tiers to unlock the MX9. Tier 21 holds the MX9, and once players grind enough to reach that tier, the MX9 is theirs for free. No purchases are necessary to earn the new weapon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish