COD Mobile Season 6 is off to a great start, providing players with ample opportunity to use their favorite weapons.

Some players like to go all in with shotguns, others like to sit back and rain bullets with an assault rifle. Then, there are those COD Mobile players who love the satisfaction they get from a pistol kill.

Pistols in COD Mobile are extremely rare, to be honest. There are only a couple in the game. This doesn't give players many options when deciding which sidearm is best.

COD Mobile: Season 6 Pistol Tier List

There are currently only two pistols in COD Mobile. That makes it quite easy to make a tier list of the pistols. However, one is surely better than the other, right? That's not quite the case. They both have their own situational functionality.

A-Tier

MW11

J358

Both COD Mobile pistols are in the A-Tier. Neither of them is more useful than the other to move up to the S-Tier or send another one down to the B-Tier or below.

More often than not, players won't revert to their pistol unless it is needed for a challenge. The majority of COD Mobile users will cling on to their primary weapon until they hit the floor.

These two pistols are reliable sidearms that can get the job done in most circumstances. Whether you want to use it to net some kills or pull it out to finish an elimination instead of reloading, they work well.

The MW11 is the definition of a sidearm pistol. While accuracy is low, it has the best pistol fire rate and does solid damage. It should not be overlooked in the slightest.

Moving onto the J358. It acts as a revolver-type COD Mobile pistol. Base damage is massive. It comes with great accuracy. The fire rate, due to it being a revolver, is super slow.

Now that players know everything about both of the pistols in COD Mobile, try them in the type of situations they excel at. You will find that these weapons can do their job done and then some.

