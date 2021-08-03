COD Mobile Season 6 Assault Rifle tier list

COD Mobile Season 6 is live with the same old assault rifle action seen throughout the series.

But COD Mobile Season 6's viability of each assault rifle doesn't remain static. Changes occur in this mobile game just as they do in the main series on PC and console.

Nerfs and buffs take place on weapons, drastically updating the meta. In terms of assault rifles in COD Mobile, they all fall into a specific tier. Some are great, while others should be avoided.

COD Mobile: Assault Rifle tier list in season 6

S-Tier

DR-H

ASM-10

Man-O-War

Of the 18 assault rifles in COD Mobile Season 6, Man-O-War is the best. High damage, great accuracy, and manageable recoil make it the top choice. The DR-H is also S-Tier with its incredible fire rate, ADS time, and movement speed.

The ASM-10 is one of the more underrated weapons in the game. It is a long-range nightmare for enemies. High damage and a decent firing rate boost it to the S-Tier, too.

A-Tier

AS VAL

HVK-30

AK117

The AK-117 could easily jump to the S-Tier over time. Huge buffs were received in the most recent patch for COD Mobile Season 6. Recoil, ADS time, movement speed, and reload time were all upgraded.

The AS VAL and HVK-30 have been high-tier assault rifles in mobile games for some time. Both boast high rates of fire coupled with solid damage from a variety of ranges.

B-Tier

CR-56 AMAX

Peacekeeper MK2

KN44

AK-47

The AK-47 has fallen off over the last few seasons in COD Mobile. It is the dominant AR in every COD game, but this mobile version definitely has some better options to run with.

The other assault rifles in the B-Tier are solid weapons but are all overshadowed by the upper tiers. They aren't powerful in anyone's hand. In the right hands, they are still deadly.

C-Tier

Type 25

FR.556

HBRa3

BK-57

The FR.556 and Type 25 should be considered failures when compared to other assault rifles. There are still some worse, but these ARs just aren't viewed positively.

The other two never found their way into the COD Mobile meta. This doesn't mean they won't look at some point, but for now, these assault rifles are a bit less than the middle of the road.

D-Tier

ICR-1

M16

M4

The D-Tier assault rifles have been in that tier for quite some time in COD Mobile. These weapons are just not worth picking up in any sense unless you are doing challenges for them.

Otherwise, literally, any assault rifle would be better than the ICR-1, M16, or the M4. The fact of the matter is, they don't have the promise or potential of the other assault rifles.

