The best scorestreak loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Scorestreaks or killstreaks are a major part of any Call of Duty multiplayer experience, and COD Mobile is no different. Earning a high enough score in COD Mobile can lead to powerful tools that can change the direction of a match.

As time has gone on, more options for scorestreaks have been added to COD Mobile, and each has their own set score that needs to be reached. For clarification, scorestreaks and killstreaks are two different concepts. COD Mobile utilizes scorestreaks, which means players earn a score to earn rewards like a UAV or a care package rather than simply earning a string of kills without dying.

Regardless of the system, earning scorestreaks can prove to be difficult when attempting to reach higher tiers. On top of that, what scorestreaks are deemed the best in COD Mobile will depend on the purpose of a given player or the game mode that they are in.

The best scorestreak loadouts depending on the game mode are listed below. Understandably, this list will change depending on the objective of the game that a player is in, or how long it runs for.

COD Mobile Season 6: Best scorestreak loadouts

Before choosing a scorestreak loadout in COD Mobile, players should really assess their ability in the game. If they can't reach a certain scorestreak just yet, then it's best to take a step back and use lower streaks until they've had some more practice and can tackle the higher tiers. In such cases, streaks like the UAV, the Hunter Killer Drone and the Care Package will make the best loadout.

For players who've had enough time in the game to earn the streaks, or have them unlocked in general, other loadouts can be used. However, game modes and time limits are still a factor. In modes like Team Deathmatch and Search and Destroy, smaller streaks can be safer.

UAV will always be a good option, but aside from that, there are three great options for those two modes. There is the Advanced UAV, the Stealth Chopper and Napalm. They are ambitious for Search specifically, but can certainly be pulled off in Team Deathmatch.

In longer game modes, players can push the limits. In such cases, the best loadouts, especially for objectives, will change. Start with the Sentry Gu, then move to the Stealth Chopper. The third can be either the VTOL for a bit of fun, or an Advanced UAV to play it safe in COD Mobile.

