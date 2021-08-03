The best HVK-30 loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

As one of the weapons that was added to COD Mobile from Black Ops 3, the HVK-30 is among a host of other great assault rifles, and players who enjoy a high accuracy will certainly want to try it out.

Accuracy, however, isn't the only plus side to using the HVK-30 in COD Mobile. The assault rifle also has a fast rate of fire that doesn't hurt the control of the weapon much at all. Having a mix of a fast rate of fire and high accuracy allows the HVK-30 to serve as a versatile tool on the COD Mobile battlefield.

Not only can the assault rifle win medium-range fights easily, but the high rate of fire also makes it a decent option for close-quarters encounters. It won't always win fights against options like submachine guns, but it can hold its own when tighter fights are forced. It can certainly take down other assault rifle options up close, which gives the weapon a huge advantage in that regard.

The HVK-30 is also a weapon that players will unlock very early on. Unlike many of the other assault rifle options, it doesn't require a lot of time to be spent grinding. The rifle can be leveled up quickly and with the right attachments, it's a fierce option in COD Mobile.

Best attachments for the HVK-30 in COD Mobile Season 6

The goal for the HVK-30 setup is to increase the damage and range of the weapon while keeping the control and mobility relatively the same. This allows the weapon to perform in both close quarters and medium range.

Best attachments for the HVK-30

Barrel: OWC Marksman

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo

The first pick is the OWC Marksman barrel. It will slow down the HVK-30 a bit but it receives some great control along with enhanced damage range. Medium-range fights will become easier with this barrel.

For the underbarrel, the Strike Foregrip is one of the best options. It provides recoil control without too much of a hit to mobility. It is both minimal and effective.

Using a Stippled Grip Tape attachment will help with some of the mobility that is lost as a result of the other attachments, especially with ADS speed.

The OWC Laser - Tactical provides even further mobility buffs, but to a greater extent than the grip tape. It is visible to enemies but provides powerful stats to the HVK-30.

Large Caliber Ammo will give the rifle a higher body shot multiplier, which results in far more damage being dealt to the enemy player.

