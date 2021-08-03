The best Fennec loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

Submachine guns are one of the dominant weapon classes in COD Mobile, and the Fennec is among the best picks heading into Season 6.

The Fennec itself was introduced to COD Mobile back in Season 11 before the order of seasons was reset. At the time of release, the weapon was incredibly powerful and was capable of eliminating players in the blink of an eye. Of course, nerfs were added to the game, but that hasn't stopped the Fennec from being a major threat.

For any players that aren't used to the Modern Warfare-based submachine gun, it has a very specific playstyle that works well in COD Mobile. Players can expect a weapon that has a high fire rate and a quick time to kill, but the ammo capacity and the recoil suffer for it. However, that doesn't mean players can't work around the stat differences.

As long as players use the right attachments in a Fennec loadout, the weapon can easily serve as one of the best submachine gun options in Season 6 of COD Mobile.

Best attachments for the Fennec in COD Mobile Season 6

When creating the loadout for the Fennec, players want to focus on building stats that help with low capacity and high recoil. At the same time, the mobility stats and damage should be prioritized.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Operator Foregrip

: Operator Foregrip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Laser : MIP Laser 5mw

: MIP Laser 5mw Ammunition: Extended Mag A

The Monolithic Suppressor on the Fennec gives the weapon some valuable sound suppression as well as a 25% increase in damage range. This will help the Fennec in longer-range fights.

Attachments like the Suppressor will come at a cost like anything else. The Fennec already has control and bullet spread issues, but the Operator Foregrip will help sort those problems out with added control.

Mobility is key on the Fennec. The No Stock attachment will assist in fast movement while also making sure ADS is available in tight spots within COD Mobile.

MIP Laser 5mw attachments will give the Fennec additional mobility and the option to hip-fire more efficiently.

Extended Mag A is the last attachment for the Fennec. The weapon runs out of ammo fast, and a larger magazine is almost mandatory for success.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh