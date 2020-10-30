The Fennec SMG is one of the recent guns added to COD Mobile and is a part of the Battle Pass for Season 11. At level 21 of the pass, anyone can use the Fennec for free in COD Mobile.

Anyone who has been playing Modern Warfare will likely recognize the gun as the same Fennec they are used to. It looks and acts essentially the same way, and many of its attachments are also carried over.

The immediate strengths of the Fennec in COD Mobile have to do with the speed of the weapon. The first strength is the incredibly fast fire rate, which is the highest in the class by far at 111, while the other is mobility, which is also the highest in the class at 88. This is a weapon meant for fast players, and using the best attachments will balance out its flaws.

Best Fennec loadout in COD Mobile

Attachments

The Fennec in COD Mobile (Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Foregrip

This attachment won't be specific because of the varied nature of the Fennec in COD Mobile. What it does well, it does incredibly well, and it leaves a lot of room to experiment. It also has weaknesses that will make it hard to control.

It's recommended that players use a grip either to increase ADS speed or to control the recoil. In many cases, the recoil will be more important.

Extended Magazine

Players will need the most ammo they can possibly get with the Fennec. Because of the fire rate, ammo will feel like it's finished within moments. Without reserve ammo for the weapon, getting double or triple kills will prove to be very tricky. COD Mobile won't make that any easier.

RTC Steady Stock

The steady stock is going to provide some much-needed balance on the recoil, especially if players choose a grip that is aimed towards ADS speeds. The combination of extended magazines and a steady stock are going to be devastating for anyone on the receiving end.

Barrel Attachments

It's best that players choose a barrel that will increase the range and stability of the Fennec in COD Mobile. However, if players decide they want their class to be purely close quarters, then something like a compensator is going to save some speed while also providing a further boost to stability.

Grip Tape

In the same fashion as the other attachments, this addition can really go either way. A rubberized grip will increase the stability of the weapon but if all the other attachments are also increasing stability, too much mobility will be lost. An attachment like stippled grip tape will be the best option in that case.