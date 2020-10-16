COD Mobile Season 11 is officially out now, and there is a whole host of content for players to dive into. There are new game modes, new cosmetics, a map, and the new Battle Pass to top it all off.

Just like any Season though, the same as in Modern Warfare, the main attraction tends to be new weapons that are added to the game. No matter the weapon, as long as it's new, it can offer some fresh dynamics to the gameplay. What makes the new weapons even better is the fact that they are always free to use for everyone playing, as long as they are willing to earn it.

How to unlock the Fennec SMG in COD Mobile

(Image Credit: Activision)

The new weapon in question, for Season 11 of COD Mobile, is the Fennec SMG, which was one of the new weapons added to Modern Warfare back in Season 4. It may be a free weapon, but that doesn't mean it can be used right away. The Fennec SMG needs to be unlocked before it can be used for custom classes in COD Mobile matches.

No purchases are necessary to earn the Fennec, but it is tied to the Season 11 Battle Pass. It is one of the free reward tiers as the pass is leveled up. Season 11 of COD Mobile features an Anniversary Battle Pass in celebration of the first full year of COD Mobile. The pass has 50 tiers in total for players that make the full purchase. The Fennec SMG is unlocked once any player hits the tier 21 mark on the Anniversary Battle Pass. A description for the Fennec and how to unlock in the Battle Pass tiers section is provided on the COD Mobile site and it says:

Reach Tier 14 to unlock the free Advanced UAV scorestreak — earn enough score to call out this bad boy and you’ll see not just the location of enemy players but the direction they’re facing, too. Progress to Tier 21 to unlock the Fennec SMG, a new functional weapon that features a blazing fast fire rate.

If the Fennec in COD Mobile is anything like the Fennec is Modern Warfare, it will be a real force to be reckoned with up close, boasting an incredibly high fire rate. The unique attachments it has, and the aesthetic, is also what sets it apart. Along with the free Fennec SMG in the Battle Pass will be a premium tier that has the Verdant Weapon Blueprint for the Fennec.