COD Mobile Season 11 confirmed features: New weapon, Halloween map, game mode, Battle Pass rewards, and more

Season 11 has finally made its way into COD Mobile. After the conclusion of the previous season, fans were hyped up about the changes arriving in the game.

Generally, with each update, the developers bring in several new features for players to relish. The patch notes of the latest update are out, and some noticeable additions were two new weapons, a Halloween map, and a game mode.

We discuss all confirmed features of the COD Mobile Season 11 update.

COD Mobile Season 11: A recap of all the confirmed features

1) New weapons

The Fennec is one of the new guns in COD Mobile

Fennec – A new SMG has been added to the arsenal of weapons in this game, and players will be able to obtain it from the Season 15 Battle Pass for free.

The NA45 is another new gun in COD Mobile

NA45 – Also, the developers have added a new sniper, named NA45, with explosive rounds.

2) Halloween map

Image Credits: Sinapsis / YouTube

With Halloween coming soon, the Standoff map has been revamped with the Halloween theme to give players extra spooks. Apart from this, a map named King has made its way into the existing list of multiplayer maps.

3) Game mode

The new cranked mode

A multiplayer game mode, called Cranked, has been added to COD Mobile. The patch notes state the following:

"Fight or die! Get kills or assists to delay the countdown to your own destruction. If your timer hits 0, the results will be explosive."

It’ll be available to play on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, and Shipment, as of now.

Battle Pass rewards

The Season 15 Battle Pass is set to commence from 15th October, and following are the rewards announced by COD Mobile:

New Premium Battle Pass rewards

New Epic soldiers

New Epic blueprints

New Legendary calling card

New Free Battle Pass rewards

New base SMG: Fennec

New Scorestreak: Advanced UAV

The developers have made several optimizations and improvements in the game. Also, the ranked series has ended, and the ranks of the users have been reset. They will again have to start their grind in the Ranked Series Season 7.

Players can read the complete patch notes here.

As mentioned earlier, the fiesta for the anniversary of COD Mobile will begin on 15th October. The developers have something special planned for the users, including a wide variety of events.

