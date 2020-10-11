COD Mobile Season 11 patch notes: New game mode, map, attachments, and more

COD Mobile players are hyped up for the arrival of Season 11, since it will also celebrate the first anniversary of the game. This update will likely bring a plethora of new events and features that will elevate the battle royale and multiplayer experiences.

The patch notes of this update were also announced in a message on the official Garena COD Mobile, and here is a detailed recap of the same.

COD Mobile Season 11 patch notes

Here are all the prominent patch notes announced by Garena COD Mobile:

New ranked mode series rewards

New epic blueprint: Kilo Bolt-Action - Dealer

New epic soldier: T.E.D.D. - Where To Sir?

New epic frame: Steeled Frame

New epic calling card: High Roller

New epic charm: Season 7

New events

Anniversary Event & Halloween Event: Stay Tuned!

New challenges and missions with new rewards

New Perk: Tactician

New base gun: NA45

New battle pass available on 15th October

Changes (MP mode)

New Featured Game Mode - Cranked Mode

Fight quick or die! Earn a "Cranked" bonus whenever you get a kill. Extend it by killing more. Failure to obtain a kill within the time limit will lead to exploration and death

Available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, Shipment

Pumpkin Confirmed

Limited time mode during Halloween. Stay tuned

New Map - King

Available for Gun Fight, Duel

Standoff-Halloween will return during Halloween. Stay tuned!

New attachments

New gun perk for Fennec and MW11: Akimbo. Hold a weapon in each hand while ADS is no longer available

New attachment for AK-47: 5.45 Caliber Ammo. Greatly increase fire rate, good for close-range combat

New attachment for HVK30: Large Caliber Ammo. Increase damage to head and upper chest, good for mid-range combat

Others

10v10 TDM,10v10 DOM, Kill Confirmed and Capture the Flag will be available on more maps

Attack of the Undead: Increase the main weapon damage and HP limit of survivors after certain kills. Increase the HP limit and axe damage of undeads after certain kills

New Marker Setting

Changes (BR Mode)

New weapon

Purifier. A special high-pressure liquid ejector that causes continuous fire damage to enemies in close range. Jump into water to stop the continuous damage

New mod

Sleuth - Damaging an enemy reveals their location on the mini-map every 5 seconds

New ammo

Ballistic Expert. New ammo for special weapons, including War Machine, Tempest, Annihilator, and Purifier

Other

In Loadout - Battle Royale - Weapon Camos, player can use epic or legendary skins to customize in-game weapon outlooks

New automatic obstacle avoidance feature for land wheeled vehicles. You can turn it off in BR setting - vehicle

New setting in settings> loot setting: set default looting number of Armor Plate

New setting in settings- Basic - BR mode: Turn off to switch to a main weapon automatically after throwing one lethal or tactical equipment

Several other changes have been made to MP and BR ranked matches in COD Mobile, and blueprint adjustments made to the Battle Royale mode.

Players can read the detailed patch notes in COD Mobile with all the optimisations, blueprint adjustments, and improvements here.

