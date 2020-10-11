COD Mobile Season 11: Official release date announced by developers

Season 10 of COD Mobile will end in a day, and after the success of the ongoing season, the developers have planned a lot of new and exciting features to be added with the arrival of Season 11. The upcoming season will also celebrate the first anniversary of the game, which happened earlier this month.

COD Mobile Garena, in a note on its Facebook account, announced the release date and revealed the patch notes for this much-awaited update.

COD Mobile Season 11: Official release date revealed

The official note read:

“As our anniversary fiesta looms closer, this update is special and will be vital in you having the complete fiesta experience. So, remember to get near a stable network for the update! In this update, we bring a smorgasbord of anniversary exclusive events, features, and updates. Particularly, we made lots of optimizations and improvements to the game based on your feedback.”

It added that the Season 11 update of COD Mobile would arrive on 12th October, i.e., tomorrow. However, no exact time has been revealed by the developers. Like every time, the new season will bring in new firearms — Fennec and NA445 —and a map — King.

Also, a new ranked series will commence with the end of the ongoing one. Apart from this, several new improvements and optimisations have been made to enhance the overall experience for users.

The Season 11 battle pass will arrive on 15th October, after the current one ends, so players are advised to collect all the rewards before it expires. The price of the battle pass is expected to remain the same, with the base variant costing 220 CP and the battle pass advantage priced at 520 CP.

