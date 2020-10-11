How to destroy a tank in COD Mobile

COD Mobile includes two major games modes — Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Both are quite popular in the community courtesy to the wide range of features present.

The BR mode incorporates several new aspects in the game like classes. It also includes many unique vehicles that users can utilise, with one such vehicle being the tank, and players can obtain it from special airdrops.

Many users also struggle while facing a foe with a tank and wonder how they can destroy it in COD Mobile, which is what we discuss in this article.

Destroying a tank in COD Mobile

A tank is the most durable vehicle in this game, and it isn't easy to destroy. Players can use several weapons to do so, but the best option is the FHJ-18.

This launcher can destruct a tank in four shots. Users can check out several other ways to destroy a tank in this video:

They can also throw a nova gas beneath the tank to kill the enemy without damaging the tank.

Vagabond: Season Event in COD Mobile

The developers of COD Mobile add events regularly that provide players with several rewards and other items. In one of the recent events (Vagabond), there are two missions related to the tank.

First mission

In the first mission, players have to open airdrops with a tank. They will obtain the Backpack 1 - Pelt and 2000 Battle Pass XP upon completing it.

Second mission

In the second mission, players have to kill three enemies with a tank. Upon completion, they will receive the Antelope A20 – Freight Train and 3000 Battle Pass XP.

It is important to note that the event ends in around three days.

