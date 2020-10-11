COD Mobile: Most popular guns and weapons revealed, AK-47 used 11.4 billion times

COD Mobile is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. The game has become quite popular since it's release over a year ago courtesy to the wide range of game modes it offers. The recent PUBG Mobile ban also saw COD Mobile become an indirect beneficiary with the game seeing 200 % upsurge in downloads.

Call of Duty Mobile also provides the players with a vast-arsenal that they can utilise on the battlefield. Recently, the game celebrated it's first anniversary and released several stats based upon the usage of weapons, scorestreaks, and operator skills in the timeframe between Season 1 – 10.

In this article, we discuss about the most popular in-game weapons in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Most popular in-game weapons revealed

Cod Mobile released a post on their social media platforms, revealing the most popular and used weapons amongst the community since the beginning of the game. Here are the most popular in-game weapons:

Top 3 primary weapons used in all modes:

#1 AK-47 – 11.4 billion times

AK-47

Stats:

Damage – 48

Fire rate – 55

Accuracy – 67

Mobility – 68

Range – 58

Controls – 44

#2 RUS-79U – 11.1 billion times

RUS-79U

Stats:

Damage – 43

Fire rate – 77

Accuracy – 51

Mobility – 73

Range – 44

Controls – 50

#3 DL Q33 – 9 billion times

DL Q33

Stats:

Damage – 80

Fire rate – 28

Accuracy – 62

Mobility – 45

Range – 91

Controls – 32

(All the stats are taken from the Loadout section in COD Mobile)

Apart from this, they also revealed the following:

Top 3 Primary weapons used in Ranked MP (Multiplayer)

PDW 57 – 958 million times RUS-79U – 834 million times DL Q33 – 793 million times

Top 3 Battle Royale Classes

Mechanic – 1.4 billion times Scout – 1 billion times Media – 936 million times

Top 3 Scorestreaks used (Non-default)

Predator Missile – 2 billion times Sentry Gun – 1.5 billion times Shock RC – 1.3 billion times

Top 3 Operator skills used (Non-default)

Sparrow – 4.7 billion times Gravity Spikes – 4.3 billion times H.I.V.E – 3.4 billion times

The developers also did a 20,000 CP giveaway on the occasion of the anniversary on their discord channel. It ended on the 8th of October; the players can click here to read more about it.

