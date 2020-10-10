Since it's release just over a year ago, COD Mobile has grown to become one of the most played games on the mobile platform. According to a Sensor Tower report in June, the game had amassed over 250 million downloads in total, showing just how popular it is.

Season 10 of the game is set to end in a few days, and fans are excited about the upcoming season. This game also recently celebrated its first anniversary, and it is expected that the developers will have something special prepared for all the users.

Also, on the occasion of the first anniversary, the developers are giving away COD Points (CP). You can click here to know more about it.

There has been a lot of speculation and leaks about Season 11 of COD Mobile, and we discuss the release date of the upcoming season.

Also read: COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for Android devices?

COD Mobile Season 11: Anniversary update release date revealed

According to @Call of Duty News, COD Mobile Season 11 is set to begin on Friday, 14th October at 5 PM PT (Saturday, 15th October 5:30 AM IST), as per a new Activision marketing email.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 1 Year Anniversary Season 11 starts on October 14 at 5PM PT, per a new Activision marketing email.



The new COD Mobile season is expected to have a lot of new content and surprises. Follow us @CoDMobileClips for updates. pic.twitter.com/n2dEHsfN1X — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 7, 2020

On the official Twitter handle of COD Mobile, a post has been put up stating that the update is set to arrive in five days:

Advertisement

⏲ The countdown has BEGUN!⁣

⁣

5️⃣ more days to go until the #CODMAnniversary celebration!⁣

⁣

👀🙌🏼 Stay tuned and get hype for new content dropping in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/n2l9C1PLly — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 10, 2020

Also, one of the latest events in the game (Technogeek) is set to conclude on 14th October. So players can expect the update to arrive on 14th/15th October.

COD Mobile Season 11 leaks

As mentioned earlier, there have been various leaks regarding Season 11. But the developers haven’t revealed a lot of information as they want to keep the features a surprise for users.

The speculated theme of the next season is ‘Halloween.’ Here are some of the leaked features:

Alcatraz map

Night-mode maps

Tracer bullets

New scorestreak

Users can check out the following video to know more about the leaks:

Advertisement

Players can check out some of the Battle Pass leaks in the following video:

Also read: Which gun has the most damage in COD Mobile?