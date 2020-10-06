COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for Android devices?

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile are two of the most prevalent games on the mobile platform. Both are immensely popular among the masses and have crossed the 100 million downloads mark on the Google Play Store easily.

After the ban of PUBG Mobile, there has been an influx in the number of players in COD Mobile. Many Android users tend to compare these titles to see which one is better for them.

In this article, we look at the features and other aspects of these renowned games and assess which is better for the Android platform.

Which is the better Android title: COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile

One of the reasons for COD Mobile’s popularity is the distinct game modes present in the game. Moreover, with each update, the developers add several new features.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile offers players a vast arsenal of weapons that they can utilise to fend off foes.

Both games stand their ground quite well. With the recent Gunsmith update in COD Mobile, players can customise their weapons with over 70+ attachments. Also, it includes several interesting features like scorestreaks, operator skills, and more.

On the other hand, with the recent addition of the 90 FPS setting, PUBG Mobile offers players a smoother overall gameplay experience. It also features more maps in the battle royale mode, while COD Mobile has an extensive range of multiplayer maps for players to enjoy.

Both titles have incredible graphics and run pretty well on Android devices. Therefore, choosing between them is a matter of preference for players.

If players wish to try out a variety of game modes, then COD Mobile is the go-to game for them. But if they prefer to play the BR mode, then PUBG Mobile is the better option. It depends on the players and their opinions on both these mobile titles.

