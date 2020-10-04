Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Nguyễn Trọng Tưởng, popularly known as Tacaz, is a Vietnamese PUBG Mobile content creator who regularly posts videos on the famous battle royale game. He runs two YouTube channels and boasts millions of subscribers.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID number

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5545342200, and his IGN is ‘TH・๖ۣACLNYT’.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile stats

Season 15

His stats in Season 15

In the ongoing season, Tacaz is placed in the Diamond IV tier. He has played a total of 103 games and has triumphed in 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.47%. He has also finished in the Top 10 33 times. With over 905 kills, he has an impressive K/D ratio of 8.79 and has inflicted 1317.8 average damage per match.

Season 14

His stats in Season 14

In the previous season, the popular content creator was placed in the Diamond V tier. He featured in a total of 457 games and stood victorious in 44 of them with a win percentage of 9.62%. The YouTuber also had 93 Top 10 finishes. He secured a total of 2611 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 5.71 and inflicted average damage of 884 per match.

Tacaz’s YouTube channel

Tacaz started his journey on YouTube around one-and-a-half years ago. The first video on his channel was posted in April 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 343 videos. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of 5.43 million on his primary channel and has over 755 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

He also has a second YouTube channel called – ‘Tacaz TV’.

Tacaz’s social media accounts

Tacaz has Facebook and Instagram accounts. Here are the links for them:

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

