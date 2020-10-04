Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The battle royale genre has risen to prominence on the mobile platform. Games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile have become quite popular amongst the community.

This mass popularity has led to the emergence of several content creators and streamers. Athena Gaming, also known by his IGN, Serioton, is a renowned PUBG Mobile creator from Korea. He is famous for his exemplary gameplay.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Also read: How to add symbols in a PUBG Mobile in-game name: Step-by-step guide

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 694984807, and his IGN is Serioton.

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile stats

Season 15

Advertisement

In the ongoing season, Athena Gaming has played in the Asia and KRJP servers. In both of them, he has played only the squad mode.

His stats in the Asia server

In the Asia server, Serioton is placed in Crown V. He has featured in 175 squad matches and got better of his foes in 17 of them, which translates to a win rate of 9.7%. The famous YouTuber has 62 top-ten finishes and has notched up 1075 kills, maintaining a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.14 and average damage per match of 1060.4.

Serioton's stats in the Korean server

In the KRJP server, the streamer has played more matches, and is placed in the Conqueror tier. Athena Gaming has played 215 games and has 101 victories for an excellent win rate of 47%. He also has 207 top-ten finishes, which is a testament to his consistency. The content creator has amassed 1187 kills at an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.52 and average damage per match of 865.1.

Advertisement

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over six years ago. Since then, Athena Gaming has made content on several games, and switched to PUBG Mobile after its release. He has put up 547 videos and amassed over 1.98 million subscribers, apart from 144 million-plus views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Athena Gaming has Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Twitch channel where he streams quite regularly.

Also read: DDoS attacks plague PUBG Mobile servers as players get disconnected worldwide