DDoS attacks plague PUBG Mobile servers as players get disconnected worldwide

PUBG Mobile has a vast player base globally, thanks to the regular updates and various rewards it offers players. Sometimes, this game encounters minor hiccups and glitches that hinder the gaming experience for gamers.

And recently, several PUBG Mobile users reported getting disconnected from the game. The developers have acknowledged this issue and are working towards fixing the same.

PUBG Mobile servers hit by DDoS attacks, developers working on fixing issue; new anti-cheat patch planned

Error 403, a member of the PUBG Mobile Community team, posted an official message on the official Discord server of the game.

The message read:

"Dear players, we are currently encountering several waves of DDoS attacks against our systems that are causing players to disconnect. Our team immediately started taking action and is working closely with local Internet service providers to resolve the issue."

"We aim to bring back the normal gaming experience to our players as soon as possible. With this announcement, we would also like to inform you that a new anti-cheat patch will be released soon. In the meantime, we have deployed more security team members to put a serious stop to cheaters. Like our players, we have always had a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking."

"We thank you for your patience and continued support as we work towards creating a fair and even playing field for our players."

— PUBG Mobile Community Team

If any player faces this issue, they have to wait for this error to get resolved by the PUBG Mobile team.

Also, as per the message, a new anti-cheat patch will be released very soon to curb the problems of the cheating and hacking.

Message posted by Error 403 on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile

A couple of days ago, PUBG Mobile players also faced the ‘Server Authentication Error’ when they tried to log in via their Facebook accounts. PUBG Mobile Lite players also faced the same issue.

