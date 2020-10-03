PUBG Mobile has several region-specific versions like KR, TW, and VN. The Vietnamese version or PUBG Mobile VN is a version of the game that was specially made for users from Vietnam. The game is published across the country by VNG Game Publishing.

Players from Vietnam can directly download the game from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. However, if players from other regions want to try out this version, they can download the game’s APK and OBB files.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile VN version using APK and OBB files.

How to download PUBG Mobile Vietnam (VN) version (APK + OBB): Step by step guide and tips

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download and install PUBG Mobile VN version:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Next, enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option, if not done already. You can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it.

Step 4: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.vng.pubgmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

After the files are copied, you can open and run PUBG Mobile VN version.

Tips

#1 Players are advised to download the game on a stable internet connection or else the download might stop midway.

#2 The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 65 MB and 1.80 GB, respectively. Therefore, users must ensure that they have enough storage space on their device.

#3 If players face any error with a message stating ‘there was a problem parsing the package’, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

